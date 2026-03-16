Steve Austin Explains Why He Has No Interest In Cinematic Matches

Steve Austin has made it clear that stepping into a cinematic style match is not something he is interested in, even though he still holds one of WWE’s most famous cinematic bouts in very high regard.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio on 3:16 Day, Austin was asked whether a cinematic match could be an appealing option if he ever returned to WWE in some capacity. The discussion came up while reflecting on the Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

That match took place in 2020 during the height of the COVID 19 pandemic, when WrestleMania was produced from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida without a live crowd. WWE experimented with several cinematic style matches during that time, using creative filming techniques and storytelling outside of the traditional ring setting.

When asked if he would consider doing something similar, Austin responded with a firm but thoughtful answer.

“No,” Austin said before expanding on the idea. “Yes and no. Because it could be done. But I remember that match and it was the right time for that match. To keep doing those, I don’t think so.”

While he ruled out the possibility of personally taking part in one, Austin had nothing but positive things to say about the Boneyard match itself. He explained that he thoroughly enjoyed watching it and praised both performers involved.

“I remember watching that. I enjoyed the hell out of that,” Austin said. “I’ll go five stars, okay, whatever the scale is. I loved it. I love both guys as talents, as human beings. So it was badass.”

Austin also acknowledged the creativity behind the cinematic format, comparing it to a short film while suggesting that its impact works best when used sparingly rather than as a regular feature.

“It is almost like a mini movie, almost like the Michael Jackson Thriller video, right? Longer,” Austin said. “But I don’t think so. I think I am good.”

The Boneyard match remains one of the most memorable cinematic presentations WWE produced during the pandemic era. The match saw The Undertaker defeat AJ Styles in a heavily produced fight filmed across multiple locations. That same WrestleMania 36 event also featured the Firefly Fun House match between John Cena and Bray Wyatt, another cinematic presentation that generated significant buzz among fans.

↯ Explore WNS ↯

Join the conversation inside our WNS Discord community and connect with fellow fans.

Have your say on this story using our interactive rating system below , Vote Now 🗳️

:: NEW ::

Discover the WNS Data Center featuring Fan Sentiment, Top Tags, Trending Articles, TV Ratings Pulse and more.