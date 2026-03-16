Steve Austin Clarifies Controversial CTE Comments From Mr. McMahon Docuseries

Steve Austin has spoken out about the backlash he faced after comments he made regarding CTE during the 2024 Netflix docuseries Mr. McMahon, which focused on former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

In the series, Austin suggested that wrestlers should not experience a high number of concussions and implied that frequent head injuries might indicate something being done incorrectly in the ring. The remarks quickly sparked criticism across social media, with some fans interpreting them as dismissive of the condition.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Austin clarified what he meant and explained the context behind his remarks.

“I remember they were doing a documentary one time, and they were talking about CTE, and I said, ‘ Hey man, I don’t think if you work in the business of pro wrestling you should have a whole lot of concussions, and maybe you’re doing it wrong,” Austin said. “I was speaking from a classical, Ric Flair-type style of wrestling that you shouldn’t be having a bunch of things.”

Austin admitted he was surprised by the reaction that followed once the episode aired.

“All of a sudden, I’m not really answering your question, but I just remember my Twitter timeline started blowing up, and the people got mad as hell at me, and they said, ‘ Oh, you don’t believe in CTE?” Austin said. “I was like, God dang. I said, no, I believe in CTE, just not as it really kind of applies technically to pro wrestling.”

The WWE Hall of Famer also noted that he felt caught off guard by the question during filming and was simply answering on the spot.

“It is gonna be a hot button that everybody starts sounding off on,” Austin said. “That was just kind of being put on the spot about it and I answered accordingly. I am not a scientist, I am not a doctor.”

Austin also reflected on his own health after a long career in the ring that included numerous physical setbacks, most notably the broken neck he suffered at SummerSlam 1997 following a botched piledriver from Owen Hart.

“I took a lot of bumps and took some shots,” Austin said. “Do I forget things every now and then? Yeah, well, I am 61. I think that kind of comes with the territory. But I have seen most of the guys that I know are pretty cool.”

The topic of CTE in professional wrestling has continued to surface in recent years as more attention has been placed on the long term effects of head trauma in combat sports and entertainment. The issue gained renewed focus following the findings connected to Chris Benoit, whose brain was found to have severe CTE damage after the 2007 murder suicide involving his family, a case that was also explored in the Mr. McMahon docuseries.

↯ Explore WNS ↯

Join the conversation inside our WNS Discord community and connect with fellow fans.

Have your say on this story using our interactive rating system below , Vote Now 🗳️

:: NEW ::

Discover the WNS Data Center featuring Fan Sentiment, Top Tags, Trending Articles, TV Ratings Pulse and more.