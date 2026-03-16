Steve Austin Says Current WWE Stars Should Be Focus Of WrestleMania 42

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin says he would be open to making an appearance during WrestleMania 42 weekend, though he believes the main focus of the show should remain on WWE’s current roster.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio on 3:16 Day, Austin addressed speculation about whether he could be involved in WrestleMania 42. While he said he would gladly take part in some capacity, the Hall of Famer emphasized that today’s active stars deserve the spotlight at the company’s biggest event of the year.

“It’s funny because you’ll sit there or they’ll put something on Instagram and people will say, oh, no, no, man, he’s too old, let the current talent have the spotlight,” Austin said. “Let the current talent have the spotlight, of course. If I can go out there and do something, that’d be fine. They got a pretty good roster, you know? So I think those guys and gals, they need all the time.”

Austin also looked back at his memorable moment from WrestleMania 41 in 2025. During the event, he rode an ATV to the ring to announce the attendance for night two. The segment quickly went viral after Austin lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the ringside barrier, accidentally knocking down a fan.

Reflecting on the incident, Austin admitted the mishap frustrated him after he had been excited to appear on the show.

“God damn, when I crashed that four-wheeler last year up there against that wall, man, you talk about stting the bed big time,” Austin said. “I was so pissed off about that. Because I was looking forward to going out there and announcing the attendance and then watching the show, seeing what kind of show the superstars were going to put on. And, man, I st the bed on the big stage.”

Even so, the WWE legend said he would happily return if the company invited him back for another appearance.

“We’ll see if they have me back,” Austin said. “If they do, that’s cool.”

Austin is already scheduled to be in Las Vegas during WrestleMania 42 weekend as part of the WWE World convention, where he will meet fans and take part in various appearances. However, he made it clear that if he does appear on the show itself, it would be in a non-wrestling role rather than stepping back into the ring.

Austin’s most recent match came at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 when he returned to action for a No Holds Barred match against Kevin Owens in Arlington, Texas.

↯ Explore WNS ↯

Join the conversation inside our WNS Discord community and connect with fellow fans.

Have your say on this story using our interactive rating system below , Vote Now 🗳️

:: NEW ::

Discover the WNS Data Center featuring Fan Sentiment, Top Tags, Trending Articles, TV Ratings Pulse and more.