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MJF Ends Hangman Page’s World Title Dreams in Brutal Texas Deathmatch At AEW Revolution

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Mar 16, 2026
MJF Ends Hangman Page’s World Title Dreams in Brutal Texas Deathmatch At AEW Revolution

MJF Survives Brutal Texas Death Match Against Hangman Page

The main event of AEW Revolution delivered a violent and unforgettable showdown as Maxwell Jacob Friedman successfully defended the AEW World Championship against Adam Page in a grueling Texas Death Match.

The stakes couldn’t have been higher. If Page failed to win the championship, he would never again be able to challenge for the title for as long as MJF remained champion.

What followed was over 45 minutes of absolute chaos.

Both men unleashed everything they had, turning the arena into a battlefield. Weapons were used throughout the match as barbed-wire wrapped chairs, tables, light tubes, and even a syringe came into play. The brutality escalated further when the two competitors crashed through equipment near the stage, leaving both men covered in blood as they struggled to keep the other down for the ten-count.

Late in the match, Page gained momentum and prevented MJF from escaping by chaining the two together with a dog collar. With the champion unable to run, Page looked poised to finally put MJF away.

The challenger appeared to have the match won after striking MJF with the championship belt and preparing to deliver the Buckshot Lariat. But in true MJF fashion, the champion had one final trick left. MJF slipped on the Dynamite Diamond Ring and blasted Page with it before hanging him over the ropes.

With Page fading and eventually losing consciousness, the referee reached the ten-count, giving MJF the victory.

After a brutal war, MJF retained the AEW World Championship, and with the loss, Hangman Page’s opportunity to challenge for the title again while MJF is champion has officially come to an end.

 

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