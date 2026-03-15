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Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin & Roderick Strong Defeat The Dogs At AEW Revolution

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Mar 15, 2026
Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin & Roderick Strong Defeat The Dogs At AEW Revolution

Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin & Roderick Strong def. The Dogs (David Finlay, Gabe Kidd & Clark Connors)

The babyface trio got their revenge! Cassidy, Allin, and Strong ran wild on The Dogs in a chaotic Tornado Trios showdown at Sunday’s AEW Revolution. After 12+ minutes of high-risk action, Darby Allin zip-tied Gabe Kidd to the base of the ramp, clearing the way. Roderick Strong nailed a Rising Knee to Connors, followed by an Orange Punch and End of Heartache, securing the hard-fought victory!

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