Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin & Roderick Strong Defeat The Dogs At AEW Revolution

Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin & Roderick Strong def. The Dogs (David Finlay, Gabe Kidd & Clark Connors)
The babyface trio got their revenge! Cassidy, Allin, and Strong ran wild on The Dogs in a chaotic Tornado Trios showdown at Sunday’s AEW Revolution. After 12+ minutes of high-risk action, Darby Allin zip-tied Gabe Kidd to the base of the ramp, clearing the way. Roderick Strong nailed a Rising Knee to Connors, followed by an Orange Punch and End of Heartache, securing the hard-fought victory!
.@ClarkConnors shuts down @DarbyAllin!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2026
Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/sDMY3jubMW
Trapped in the corner by the tag rope, @DarbyAllin has nowhere to go!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2026
Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/McHPE0Ima4
A team that works together gets to throw each other around... or something like that.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2026
Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/dJBzl1nCf5
.@orangecassidy and @roderickstrong with the double team!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2026
Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/7eawLJgTuY
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