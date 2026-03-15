Andrade El Idolo Gains Victory Over Bandido At AEW Revolution

Andrade El Idolo vs. Bandido

In a hard-fought singles contest at AEW Revolution, Andrade El Idolo secured a huge victory over Bandido in a match that lasted nearly 21 minutes. Both men delivered high-paced, high-risk offense, keeping the crowd on their feet throughout.

In the closing moments, Bandido seemed poised to steal the win, lifting El Idolo for a 21-Plex, but El Idolo kicked out at the last second. After taking a devastating X-Knee, he went for another 21-Plex, only to land on his feet and counter with a stiff back elbow. He followed up with the Avalanche DM to put Bandido away and claim the victory.

This win marks a major momentum boost for Andrade El Idolo as he continues his rise in AEW.

Impressive hurricanrana off of the apron from @BandidoWrestler!



Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/M7bIRld0Qk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2026