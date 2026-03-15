Andrade El Idolo Gains Victory Over Bandido At AEW Revolution

Andrade El Idolo vs. Bandido
In a hard-fought singles contest at AEW Revolution, Andrade El Idolo secured a huge victory over Bandido in a match that lasted nearly 21 minutes. Both men delivered high-paced, high-risk offense, keeping the crowd on their feet throughout.
In the closing moments, Bandido seemed poised to steal the win, lifting El Idolo for a 21-Plex, but El Idolo kicked out at the last second. After taking a devastating X-Knee, he went for another 21-Plex, only to land on his feet and counter with a stiff back elbow. He followed up with the Avalanche DM to put Bandido away and claim the victory.
This win marks a major momentum boost for Andrade El Idolo as he continues his rise in AEW.
Impressive hurricanrana off of the apron from @BandidoWrestler!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2026
Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/M7bIRld0Qk
Adept anti-air by @AndradeElIdolo!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2026
Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/CGTby1Pf9K
.@AndradeElIdolo shows @BandidoWrestler how it's done!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2026
Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/c47hUDd00x
BANDIDOOOOOOOOOOOO!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2026
Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/B3ENQtpZcC
DM FROM THE TOP!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2026
Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/WZnUU4p2up
Los Angeles, California
Mar. 15th 2026
San Antonio, Texas
Mar. 16th 2026
Houston, Texas
Mar. 17th 2026
Fresno, California
Mar. 18th 2026
Fresno, California
Mar. 18th 2026
Raleigh, North Carolina
Mar. 20th 2026