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Andrade El Idolo Gains Victory Over Bandido At AEW Revolution

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Mar 15, 2026
Andrade El Idolo Gains Victory Over Bandido At AEW Revolution

Andrade El Idolo vs. Bandido

In a hard-fought singles contest at AEW Revolution, Andrade El Idolo secured a huge victory over Bandido in a match that lasted nearly 21 minutes. Both men delivered high-paced, high-risk offense, keeping the crowd on their feet throughout.

In the closing moments, Bandido seemed poised to steal the win, lifting El Idolo for a 21-Plex, but El Idolo kicked out at the last second. After taking a devastating X-Knee, he went for another 21-Plex, only to land on his feet and counter with a stiff back elbow. He followed up with the Avalanche DM to put Bandido away and claim the victory.

This win marks a major momentum boost for Andrade El Idolo as he continues his rise in AEW.

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