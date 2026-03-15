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Mistico & JetSpeed Capture World Trios Titles at AEW Revolution

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Mar 15, 2026
Mistico & JetSpeed Capture World Trios Titles at AEW Revolution

World Trios Championship Result

Winners & New AEW World Trios Champions: Mistico & JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight)
Defeated: Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)
Duration: 17:28

Mistico & JetSpeed reclaimed the AEW World Trios Titles after a hard-fought match at AEW Revolution. The finish saw Kazuchika Okada attempt a brainbuster on Kevin Knight, only for Mistico to stop him and hit La Mistica. Davis then took a superkick from Bailey before Knight delivered a UFO Splash for the pinfall and victory.

This marks Mistico’s first AEW title reign, while Okada, Fletcher, and Davis’ reign ends at just 11 days. The win gives JetSpeed the titles back after losing them on the March 4th episode of AEW Dynamite.

After the match, Tony Khan announced Mistico is officially signed to AEW, giving him the “All Elite” graphic on social media.

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