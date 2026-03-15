Mistico & JetSpeed Capture World Trios Titles at AEW Revolution

World Trios Championship Result
Winners & New AEW World Trios Champions: Mistico & JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight)
Defeated: Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)
Duration: 17:28
Mistico & JetSpeed reclaimed the AEW World Trios Titles after a hard-fought match at AEW Revolution. The finish saw Kazuchika Okada attempt a brainbuster on Kevin Knight, only for Mistico to stop him and hit La Mistica. Davis then took a superkick from Bailey before Knight delivered a UFO Splash for the pinfall and victory.
This marks Mistico’s first AEW title reign, while Okada, Fletcher, and Davis’ reign ends at just 11 days. The win gives JetSpeed the titles back after losing them on the March 4th episode of AEW Dynamite.
After the match, Tony Khan announced Mistico is officially signed to AEW, giving him the “All Elite” graphic on social media.
He just became 1/3 of the new AEW World Trios Champions at #AEWRevolution tonight, and now it’s official:— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 16, 2026
MISTICO IS ALL ELITE!! pic.twitter.com/LxQacxMSqA
Things are moving quickly as @caristicomx wipes out @rainmakerXokada on the outside!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2026
Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/8EiGA0WMVC
TRIPLE TOPE SUICIDA and the momentum just exploded!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2026
Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/KnVSiZnkVe
#ANDNEW!@Jet2Flyy, @SpeedballBailey, and @caristicomx have captured the #AEW World Trios Titles!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2026
Welcome to #AEW Místico!
Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/Qnphuz64DT
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