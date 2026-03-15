Thekla Retains Women’s World Title Against Kris Statlander At AEW Revolution

AEW Women’s World Championship: Thekla Retains Against Kris Statlander in Two-Out-of-Three Falls Thriller

In a hard-hitting, back-and-forth contest on AEW Dynamite, Thekla successfully defended her AEW Women’s World Championship against former titleholder Kris Statlander in a grueling two-out-of-three falls match. From start to finish, the matchup was a showcase of power, agility, and ring psychology, leaving the crowd on the edge of their seats.

The pre-match video hyped the intense rivalry between the two competitors, and as the bell rang, both women came out swinging. Thekla initially tried to control the pace, forcing Statlander to chase her around the ring, but the challenger remained calm and took the fight to the champion. Statlander locked in a bearhug and followed with a series of corner punches, keeping Thekla on the defensive. Despite Thekla’s attempts to regain control with hard strikes and a hammer throw, Statlander continued to push forward, nearly landing a super-plex from the top turnbuckle and connecting with two sliding lariats for near-falls.

Thekla turned the momentum in her favor with a catapult into the corner and a series of hard kicks. After a referee warning for removing her belt, Thekla caught Statlander in a tight clutch using the ropes for leverage, earning the first fall.

Fall 1 Winner: Thekla (1-0)

The second fall saw Statlander striking back aggressively. She hit a dropkick and a suplex to the outside, but Thekla returned to break the count and kept the fight going. Inside the ring, Thekla attempted her signature Tarantula in the corner, landing boots and a near-fall, but Statlander countered with headbutts and power moves. After a grueling exchange that included a near-miss spider suplex and multiple counters, Statlander finally hit her Staturday Night Fever finisher for the pin, evening the score.

Fall 2 Winner: Kris Statlander (1-1)

The decisive third fall erupted into chaos when Thekla accidentally sent the referee outside, giving her the opportunity to grab his belt. Statlander fought back, preventing Thekla from using it to her advantage. Briefly, the Sisters of Sin appeared to assist, but their interference was short-lived. Once the referee returned, Thekla landed a devastating spear and stomp combination to secure the fall and retain her title.

Final Winner / AEW Women’s World Champion: Thekla (2-1)

.@CallMeKrisStat powers out of the submission and wins the second fall!



Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/UtYZguBHM2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2026