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Swerve Strickland Beats Brody King At AEW Revolution, Chased Off By Kenny Omega

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Mar 15, 2026
Swerve Strickland Beats Brody King At AEW Revolution, Chased Off By Kenny Omega

Swerve Strickland vs. Brody King

In a hard-hitting encounter at AEW Revolution, Swerve Strickland emerged victorious over Brody King in a grueling 14-minute-plus contest that showcased both men’s toughness and resilience. From the opening bell, King set a punishing pace, using his size and power to keep Strickland on the defensive. Despite the assault, Strickland countered with agility and cunning, turning the tide with precise strikes and high-impact maneuvers.

The climax of the match came after just over 14 minutes, when Strickland connected with a trio of House Throttlers, securing the decisive pinfall over King. While King proved why he’s considered one of the toughest competitors in AEW, Strickland’s resilience and ring awareness ultimately earned him the win.

However, the drama didn’t end there. Following the match, Prince Nana stormed the ring with a cinder block in hand, placing King’s head on it in a shocking post-match attack. Just as it seemed King might be in serious danger, Kenny Omega made a surprise return, rushing in to chase off both Strickland and Nana, protecting King and leaving the fans buzzing with anticipation for what’s next in this heated rivalry.

 

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