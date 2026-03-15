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Megan Bayne & Lena Kross Capture Women’s Tag Team Titles At AEW Revolution

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Mar 15, 2026
Megan Bayne & Lena Kross Capture Women’s Tag Team Titles At AEW Revolution

AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Championship

The Babes of Wrath (c) vs. Divine Dominion

The championship action continued with a high-intensity showdown as The Babes of Wrath defended their AEW Women’s World Tag-Team titles against Divine Dominion. Footage from earlier on the Zero Hour pre-show was shown, highlighting Willow Nightingale’s hard-fought TBS Championship defense against Lena Kross, including the shoulder injury she sustained in the post-match attack. Backstage, Willow assured fans she’d be ready for this match, but her condition would make for a dramatic battle.

The match began explosively as Divine Dominion immediately went on the offensive. Bayne threw Cameron into a belly-to-belly suplex, followed by a splash in the corner and a butterfly suplex. Cameron countered with quick strikes, sending Kross into the ropes only to be met with a drive-by from Bayne. Cameron evaded, climbing the ropes and hitting a perfectly timed diving crossbody to the floor.

Both teams continued to tag in and out, trading momentum. Kross tagged in, as did Willow, who fought valiantly with one arm, showing her resilience. The challengers hit a big pounce, but the champions responded with precision, stereo enziguris followed by stereo fall-away slams, keeping the challengers on the defensive.

Divine Dominion showcased their teamwork with synchronized splashes and running kicks, while Bayne delivered a German suplex and Kross looked for her signature pump kick. Willow fought back, hitting a backslide reminiscent of her pre-show match, but Kross escaped. In a dramatic finale, Kross and Bayne executed a double chokeslam, putting Willow down for the three-count.

Winners and NEW AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Champions: Divine Dominion

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