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Jon Moxley Beats Konosuke Takeshita At AEW Revolution, Will Ospreay Returns

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Mar 15, 2026
Jon Moxley Beats Konosuke Takeshita At AEW Revolution, Will Ospreay Returns

AEW Continental Championship (No Time Limit)

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita

In a brutal no-time-limit showdown, Jon Moxley successfully defended his AEW Continental Championship against "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita.

The match started with both men trading stiff strikes, spilling to the outside early as Moxley targeted Takeshita’s eye. Back in the ring, Takeshita hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two-count, but Moxley fought back with a piledriver and a series of power moves, including a Gotch-style piledriver and cross-face choke attempts.

The action remained intense throughout, with Takeshita landing a top-rope exploder and his signature Raging Fire, only for Moxley to kick out at two. Moxley countered with a Paradigm Shift DDT and back body driver, keeping the Alpha at bay. Despite a near-fall following Raging Fire, Moxley finally locked in a bulldog choke, forcing Takeshita to submit.

Winner and STILL AEW Continental Champion: Jon Moxley

After the match, a mysterious video aired showing someone recovering in a lab. The lights came back on, revealing Will Ospreay, who made a shocking appearance as he attacked Moxley in the ring. The Death Riders came to Moxley’s aid but were overwhelmed by Ospreay, who cleared the ring before retreating through the crowd.

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