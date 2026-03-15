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Toni Storm Defeats Marina Shafir At AEW Revolution, Confronted By Ronda Rousey After

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Mar 15, 2026
Toni Storm Defeats Marina Shafir At AEW Revolution, Confronted By Ronda Rousey After

Toni Storm def. Marina Shafir at AEW Revolution

Toni Storm came out on top in a hard-hitting showdown with Marina Shafir at AEW Revolution. The bout lasted just under 10 minutes, with Storm securing the win after hitting a perfectly timed small package.

The post-match chaos stole the show, as Storm went to the stage to celebrate only to be confronted by Ronda Rousey. Storm returned to the ring, but officials had to step in quickly. In the melee, Shafir sucker-punched Storm, leaving her unconscious, before she and Rousey exited together, setting the stage for a tense future confrontation.

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