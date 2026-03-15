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FTR Retain Tag Team Titles At AEW Revolution, Cope and Christian Cage Return

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Mar 15, 2026
FTR Retain Tag Team Titles At AEW Revolution, Cope and Christian Cage Return

AEW Revolution Results – AEW World Tag Team Championship

FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

FTR retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships in a brutal and chaotic battle with The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution.

The Bucks made their entrance with their children accompanying them to the ring, setting up an emotional start before the action quickly turned intense. Matt Jackson and Dax Harwood opened the match trading strikes before the pace picked up with dives and big tag-team offense from both sides.

The match spilled to ringside multiple times, including a dangerous moment where FTR delivered a spike piledriver to Matt Jackson on the apron. Nick Jackson was busted open during the fight, and later Dax Harwood was also left bleeding as the physical contest escalated.

Both teams exchanged near-falls and signature moves throughout the bout. The Young Bucks locked in stereo Sharpshooters at one point, nearly forcing a submission before FTR reached the ropes. The Bucks later hit the TK Driver on Dax, but he somehow kicked out to keep the champions alive.

FTR eventually regained control after stopping Nick Jackson on the top rope and hitting Matt Jackson with a spike piledriver. Moments later, they connected with an Avalanche Shatter Machine, allowing them to score the three-count and retain their titles.

After the match, the arena lights went out before the word “REVENGE” appeared on the screen. The returning Adam Copeland made his way to the ring alongside Christian Cage, attacking FTR from behind. Christian sprayed Cash Wheeler in the eyes before delivering a Killswitch to Dax Harwood, while Copeland followed with a Spear to Wheeler.

Stokely Hathaway attempted to plead with the duo but was also taken out with a Killswitch. Copeland and Cage then grabbed the AEW World Tag Team Championship belts before The Young Bucks re-entered the ring, leading to a tense staredown between the two legendary duos as the crowd erupted in chants of “Holy Sh*t.”

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