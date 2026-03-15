Jack Perry Wins National Title In Battle Royal At AEW Revolution

AEW Revolution saw a new champion crowned as Jack Perry captured the AEW National Championship in the 21-man Blackjack Battle Royale.
The match began during the Zero Hour pre-show with Ricochet defending the title against 20 challengers before the action carried over onto the main pay-per-view card. The chaotic battle royal featured a stacked field including Dalton Castle, AR Fox, The Beast Mortos, Dralistico, RUSH, Johnny TV, Anthony Bowens, Katsuyori Shibata, Scorpio Sky, El Clon, Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, Daniel Garcia, Tommaso Ciampa, Austin Gunn, Ace Austin, Juice Robinson, and HOOK.
The closing moments came down to Ricochet, El Clon, and Perry. Perry first eliminated El Clon to bring the match down to the champion and challenger. With both men battling on the apron, Ricochet attempted to dump Perry over the top rope. Perry countered by shifting onto Ricochet’s shoulders and delivering a PoisonRana that sent the champion crashing to the floor, securing the victory and the championship.
The win marks Perry’s first reign as AEW National Champion. He previously held the TNA World Championship and the AEW World Tag Team Championship earlier in his career.
Ricochet’s reign comes to an end at 113 days. He originally became the inaugural champion after winning a 12-man Casino Gauntlet match at AEW Full Gear.
.@KomandercrMX takes out many of the challengers before anyone has a chance to get into the ring!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 15, 2026
Watch #AEWRevolution Zero Hour LIVE! pic.twitter.com/yB0zEGfUyX
Juice Robinson saw an opportunity and took it!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 15, 2026
Watch #AEWRevolution Zero Hour LIVE! pic.twitter.com/CYtglSyp99
Is this what @K_Shibata2022 and @730HOOK are looking for from @Bowens_Official?— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 15, 2026
Watch #AEWRevolution Zero Hour LIVE! pic.twitter.com/m5EPxJ5oF6
The Blackjack Battle Royale continues LIVE as we KICK OFF Revolution!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2026
Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on HBO Max PPV! pic.twitter.com/rXU0ePhNdn
AEW Revolution 2026
March 15, 2026 at
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Hashtag: #revolution
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