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Willow Nightingale Retains TBS Title On AEW Revolution: Zero Hour

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Mar 15, 2026
Willow Nightingale Retains TBS Title On AEW Revolution: Zero Hour

AEW Revolution: Zero Hour Results – Willow Nightingale Retains TBS Championship

AEW Revolution Zero Hour featured the All Elite Wrestling TBS Championship on the line as Willow Nightingale successfully defended her title against Lena Kross.

The two competitors delivered a competitive back-and-forth match, with Kross coming close to capturing the championship on multiple occasions. Despite the challenge, Nightingale managed to regain control late in the bout and secured the pinfall to retain the TBS Championship.

Following the match, Kross and Megan Bayne launched a post-match assault on Nightingale. The beatdown was cut short when Harley Cameron rushed to the ring to make the save.

The confrontation adds fuel to the rivalry ahead of the main card, where Nightingale and Cameron will defend the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships against Bayne and Kross.

 

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