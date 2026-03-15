Big Boom AJ & QT Marshall Prove Victorious at AEW Revolution: Zero Hour

AEW Revolution: Zero Hour Match Result

Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall kicked off AEW Revolution: Zero Hour with a win over The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) of Shane Taylor Promotions.

The action spilled to the outside late in the match when Shane Taylor, who was at ringside, knocked the hat off Wayne Brady. Brady responded by slapping Taylor before being pulled over the barricade. The chaos continued as The Rizzler appeared but was shoved to the floor, leading to Big Justice spearing Taylor at ringside.

Back in the action, Big Boom AJ climbed to the top rope and hit a crossbody to the floor on Carlie Bravo. Bravo was then thrown back into the ring where QT Marshall followed up by hitting the Boomsday Device, securing the victory for his team to open the Zero Hour pre-show.

The Infantry noticed @WayneBrady was ringside!



Watch #AEWRevolution Zero Hour LIVE on HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/vU8RD4l1si — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 15, 2026

Despite @Christyanxo's interference, @Da_Rizzler419 was trying to rizz her up!



Watch #AEWRevolution Zero Hour LIVE on HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/XzWP6MMM4s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 15, 2026