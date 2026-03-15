AEW Revolution Results - March 15th, 2026

AEW PPV Results & Highlights

Zero Hour Recap – Los Angeles

Location: Crypto.com Arena

Commentary: Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone

AEW’s Zero Hour pre-show delivered an energetic start to the night from Los Angeles, featuring a chaotic tag team opener and a hard-fought title defense as the crowd packed inside the Crypto.com Arena.

Hosts Renee Paquette, Jeff Jarrett and RJ City welcomed fans before the action kicked off.

Boom & Doom def. The Infantry

The opening match saw Boom & Doom (QT Marshall & Big Boom AJ) take on The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean), with Shane Taylor Promotions heavily involved at ringside.

The Infantry controlled much of the match early, using quick tags and coordinated offense to isolate Marshall. A twisting DDT and rebound splash nearly gave them the win before AJ powered back with a flurry of offense including a Sky High slam.

Late in the bout, ringside chaos erupted. Shane Taylor pulled Marshall to the outside and confronted guest celebrity Wayne Brady, leading to a slap from Brady and a wild ringside brawl.

Big Justice neutralized Taylor with a spear, giving Boom & Doom the opening they needed. AJ wiped out opponents with a crossbody to the floor before Marshall sealed the victory with the Boomsday Device.

Result: Boom & Doom def. The Infantry

AEW TBS Championship

Willow Nightingale (c) def. Lena Kross

The AEW TBS Championship was on the line in the Zero Hour main event as Willow Nightingale defended against rising powerhouse Lena Kross.

Kross focused her attack on Willow’s shoulder, slamming it into the barricade and using power moves such as a German suplex and pump kick to keep the champion on the defensive.

Nightingale fought through the injury, rallying with a shotgun dropkick and a powerful spinebuster for a near fall. Kross responded with a TKO that nearly ended the match, but Willow managed to survive.

The finish came after both women missed high-risk moves. Kross attempted a split-legged moonsault that failed to connect, allowing Nightingale to counter the follow-up exchange with a sudden backslide to retain the championship.

Result: Willow Nightingale def. Lena Kross (retains)

Post-Match Developments

Immediately after the match, Megan Bayne attacked Nightingale, creating a two-on-one situation alongside Kross.

The assault didn’t last long, however, as Harley Cameron rushed to the ring carrying a pipe and forced the attackers to retreat.

The confrontation sets up a tag team clash later tonight, adding further intrigue to the women’s division heading into the main portion of the event.

AEW National Championship

21-Man Blackjack Battle Royale

The main event of the Zero Hour kicked off with a chaotic 21-man Blackjack Battle Royale for the AEW National Championship, featuring a mix of AEW stars and international talent.

Among the participants were Ricochet (the defending champion), Dalton Castle, AR Fox, RUSH, Anthony Bowens, Tommaso Ciampa, Ace Austin, Juice Robinson, Daniel Garcia, and Katsuyori Shibata among others.

Reverse Battle Royale Chaos

In an unusual twist, the match began as a reverse battle royal, with competitors fighting on the floor to earn entry into the ring. The early minutes featured spectacular dives and aerial offense, including an imploding 450 splash from AR Fox and a twisting press from Komander onto a pile of competitors outside.

The action intensified once the field began filling the ring. Rival factions collided, including the Don Callis Family, Bang Bang Gang, and La Facción Ingobernable, creating several elimination runs.

Key Eliminations

Juice Robinson eliminated Rocky Romero and later helped eliminate RUSH.

Tommaso Ciampa tossed Ace Austin from the match before being eliminated himself moments later.

Daniel Garcia removed Komander by ripping off his mask, but was quickly eliminated afterward.

Katsuyori Shibata scored an elimination on Scorpio Sky before eventually being tossed out by Ace Austin.

As the pay-per-view broadcast officially began, the final competitors were Jack Perry, El Clon, and the defending champion Ricochet.

Final Moments

Perry delivered a Destroyer to Ricochet before El Clon briefly inserted himself with a springboard attack. Moments later, Clon was eliminated, leaving Perry and Ricochet alone for the championship.

The two traded strikes and near eliminations on the apron in a tense finish. Ricochet attempted to suplex Perry out of the ring, but Perry countered with a stunning Poisonrana, sending the champion crashing to the floor.

Result: Jack Perry wins the 21-man Blackjack Battle Royale to become the NEW AEW National Champion

AEW Revolution Results – AEW World Tag Team Championship

FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

FTR retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships in a brutal and chaotic battle with The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution.

The Bucks made their entrance with their children accompanying them to the ring, setting up an emotional start before the action quickly turned intense. Matt Jackson and Dax Harwood opened the match trading strikes before the pace picked up with dives and big tag-team offense from both sides.

The match spilled to ringside multiple times, including a dangerous moment where FTR delivered a spike piledriver to Matt Jackson on the apron. Nick Jackson was busted open during the fight, and later Dax Harwood was also left bleeding as the physical contest escalated.

Both teams exchanged near-falls and signature moves throughout the bout. The Young Bucks locked in stereo Sharpshooters at one point, nearly forcing a submission before FTR reached the ropes. The Bucks later hit the TK Driver on Dax, but he somehow kicked out to keep the champions alive.

FTR eventually regained control after stopping Nick Jackson on the top rope and hitting Matt Jackson with a spike piledriver. Moments later, they connected with an Avalanche Shatter Machine, allowing them to score the three-count and retain their titles.

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag Team Champions: FTR

After the match, the arena lights went out before the word “REVENGE” appeared on the screen. The returning Adam Copeland made his way to the ring alongside Christian Cage, attacking FTR from behind. Christian sprayed Cash Wheeler in the eyes before delivering a Killswitch to Dax Harwood, while Copeland followed with a Spear to Wheeler.

Stokely Hathaway attempted to plead with the duo but was also taken out with a Killswitch. Copeland and Cage then grabbed the AEW World Tag Team Championship belts before The Young Bucks re-entered the ring, leading to a tense staredown between the two legendary duos as the crowd erupted in chants of “Holy Sh*t.”

Everyone Barred From Ringside

Timeless Toni Storm vs Marina Shafir

Marina Shafir jumped Timeless Toni Storm the moment she entered the ring, immediately taking control with a knee strike and grounding Storm with a rear chinlock. Shafir dominated the early portion of the match, using her judo background to toss Storm around the ring and nearly locking in an Indian Death Lock before Storm countered.

Shafir continued the assault with a German suplex and a big boot, but Storm fired back with a shotgun dropkick. The fight spilled outside where Shafir slammed Storm with a brutal back suplex onto the floor. Storm turned the momentum in an unusual way, biting Shafir’s foot twice before planting her with a DDT.

Back inside, Storm rallied with three consecutive German suplexes followed by a devastating hip attack in the corner. She connected with Storm Zero, but Shafir shockingly kicked out at two.

Shafir attempted to lock in Mother’s Milk, but Storm escaped in chaotic fashion and rolled her up with a small package to steal the victory.

Winner: Timeless Toni Storm

Post-Match Developments

As Storm celebrated on the ramp, Ronda Rousey shockingly appeared in the ring and called Storm back. The two went face-to-face before security and referees flooded the ring to keep them apart. During the chaos, Marina Shafir sucker-punched Storm before leaving with Rousey. Mina Shirakawa arrived to check on Storm as tensions escalated.

AEW Continental Championship – No Time Limit

Jon Moxley (c) vs Konosuke Takeshita

Under Continental Rules, everyone was barred from ringside as Jon Moxley defended the AEW Continental Championship against Konosuke Takeshita.

The match started with hard strikes before Moxley took the fight outside with a brutal tope suicida and chair-assisted attack. Back in the ring, Mox targeted Takeshita’s knee, twisting it over the ropes and locking in multiple submissions including a figure-four.

Takeshita fought back with explosive offense including a Bastard Driver, wheelbarrow German suplex, and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. The war intensified with both men trading piledrivers, lariats, and brutal strikes.

Moxley stomped Takeshita’s head on the apron, busting him open, but the challenger refused to stay down. Takeshita nearly captured the title after landing Raging Fire, only for Moxley to barely survive.

With Takeshita’s injured leg giving out during a follow-up knee attempt, Moxley capitalized with Death Rider, then an avalanche Death Rider, yet Takeshita still kicked out to a thunderous reaction.

Finally, Moxley trapped Takeshita in a chokehold, forcing the referee to call the match when Takeshita passed out.

Winner and STILL AEW Continental Champion: Jon Moxley

Post-Match Developments

The Death Riders faction came out to celebrate with Moxley, led by PAC. After initially refusing, Takeshita returned to the ring and shook Moxley’s hand, bowing in respect.

The arena lights suddenly went out…

A video package showed a doctor monitoring a heartbeat as a figure recovered, Will Ospreay.

Moments later the music hit.

“ELEVATED!”

Will Ospreay stormed the ring and blasted Moxley with a Hidden Blade. The Death Riders swarmed him, but Ospreay fought them off with rapid kicks before launching a twisting moonsault to the outside onto the entire group.

Ospreay stood tall on the turnbuckles as Moxley retreated, sending the crowd into absolute chaos.

AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Championship:

The Babes of Wrath (c) vs. Divine Dominion

In a high-stakes tag-team encounter, the AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Championships were on the line as The Babes of Wrath defended against Divine Dominion. The action kicked off immediately, with Bayne hitting a belly-to-belly suplex on Cameron, followed by a corner splash and a butterfly suplex.

Cameron turned the tide, dodging a drive-by from Bayne and connecting with a diving crossbody. Kross and Willow Nightingale battled back, with Willow fighting through her shoulder issues from earlier in the night. Both teams exchanged big moves, including stereo enziguris, corner splashes, and German suplexes.

In the closing moments, Kross attempted the jackhammer, but Willow countered with a backslide, mirroring a moment from their pre-show match. Kross and Bayne recovered quickly, hitting a devastating double chokeslam to secure the victory.

Winners and NEW AEW Women’s Tag-Team Champions: Divine Dominion

Swerve Strickland vs. Brody King

The intensity dialed up immediately as Swerve Strickland and Brody King collided in what would become a brutal showcase of high-impact wrestling. On commentary, Bryan Danielson had swapped in for Nigel McGuinness, adding an extra layer of insight as the bell rang.

Strickland started aggressively, charging at King, only to bounce off King’s shoulder, immediately establishing King’s resilience. King responded with a backdrop suplex, sending Swerve crashing to the corner. The momentum seemed to be all on King’s side as he readied a canonball, but Swerve stunned the crowd with a House Call out of nowhere, turning the tide. He followed with a slingshot double stomp to the apron, then began systematically removing the protective padding from the turnbuckle, signaling his intent to use every element of the environment.

Swerve’s next sequence was vicious: lifting King onto his shoulders, he lawndarted him into the exposed steel turnbuckle, then removed more padding from the ringside area in preparation for a suplex. King countered with a Saito suplex onto the edge of the barricade, showing why he’s one of the toughest competitors on the roster. Despite the punishment, King was back in the ring and nearly scored with a cover, only for Swerve to regain control.

Swerve continued his relentless attack by targeting King’s wrist and forearm, bending his fingers backward in the top turnbuckle. King retaliated with a backbreaker on the corner of the steel steps, one of the match’s many jaw-dropping moments. Back in the ring, Swerve hit a running knee, but King answered with a Black Hole Slam directly onto the exposed concrete, escalating the match to a new level of brutality.

The two traded high-risk maneuvers on the apron. Swerve attempted a Destroyer but missed, following up with a knee strike to King. King responded with a powerbomb onto the apron and then set up Swerve against the exposed bottom turnbuckle. Multiple near-finishes came and went, including a Modified Made in Japan, a curb stomp attempt, and an innovative vertebreaker from Strickland on concrete, leaving both men battered.

Finally, after an incredible back-and-forth, Swerve hit three consecutive House Calls, with the third connecting perfectly. Swerve Strickland secured the hard-fought victory at 14:19.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

Post-Match Developments

Chaos erupted as Prince Nana brought a cinder block into the ring and targeted King, only for Kenny Omega to make his return and run off both Nana and Swerve, leaving fans buzzing for what’s next.



AEW Women’s World Championship: Thekla(C) v Kris Statlander in Two-Out-of-Three Falls Match

In a hard-hitting, back-and-forth contest on AEW Dynamite, Thekla successfully defended her AEW Women’s World Championship against former titleholder Kris Statlander in a grueling two-out-of-three falls match. From start to finish, the matchup was a showcase of power, agility, and ring psychology, leaving the crowd on the edge of their seats.

The pre-match video hyped the intense rivalry between the two competitors, and as the bell rang, both women came out swinging. Thekla initially tried to control the pace, forcing Statlander to chase her around the ring, but the challenger remained calm and took the fight to the champion. Statlander locked in a bearhug and followed with a series of corner punches, keeping Thekla on the defensive. Despite Thekla’s attempts to regain control with hard strikes and a hammer throw, Statlander continued to push forward, nearly landing a super-plex from the top turnbuckle and connecting with two sliding lariats for near-falls.

Thekla turned the momentum in her favor with a catapult into the corner and a series of hard kicks. After a referee warning for removing her belt, Thekla caught Statlander in a tight clutch using the ropes for leverage, earning the first fall.

Fall 1 Winner: Thekla (1-0)

The second fall saw Statlander striking back aggressively. She hit a dropkick and a suplex to the outside, but Thekla returned to break the count and kept the fight going. Inside the ring, Thekla attempted her signature Tarantula in the corner, landing boots and a near-fall, but Statlander countered with headbutts and power moves. After a grueling exchange that included a near-miss spider suplex and multiple counters, Statlander finally hit her Staturday Night Fever finisher for the pin, evening the score.

Fall 2 Winner: Kris Statlander (1-1)

The decisive third fall erupted into chaos when Thekla accidentally sent the referee outside, giving her the opportunity to grab his belt. Statlander fought back, preventing Thekla from using it to her advantage. Briefly, the Sisters of Sin appeared to assist, but their interference was short-lived. Once the referee returned, Thekla landed a devastating spear and stomp combination to secure the fall and retain her title.

Final Winner / AEW Women’s World Champion: Thekla (2-1)

AEW World Trios Championship

The Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) © vs. JetSpeed & Mistico

The night delivered a high-octane contest for the AEW World Trios Championships, as The Don Callis Family defended against the masked duo of JetSpeed and Mistico, who came out in Mistico-inspired gear to add some extra flair and unity to their team.

The match started with a technical exchange between Okada and Mistico, who felt each other out with quick counters. Mistico executed a smooth headscissors before tagging in Knight, who already had a prior win over Okada. Okada wisely tagged out to Mark Davis, but Knight quickly showed his strength, body-slamming Davis before taking control. Meanwhile, Bailey and Mistico hit their high-flying sequences, including tijeras and a tope suicida, showcasing their aerial synergy.

The Don Callis Family quickly responded, cutting off JetSpeed’s triple dives and even ripping off the masks of Knight and Bailey in a moment of blatant disrespect. From there, the match became a back-and-forth of strikes, counters, and signature moves. Fletcher and Davis showed their powerhouse teamwork, using double-team maneuvers reminiscent of their Aussie Open style, while JetSpeed and Mistico executed rapid-fire aerial attacks, including stereo dives and triple tope suicidas.

The middle portion of the match featured a thrilling exchange between Okada and Mistico, with counters like arm drags, dropkicks, and a near-fall, before tagging sequences allowed Bailey and Fletcher to join the fray. The crowd was treated to jaw-dropping high spots: moonsault kneedrops, leaping hurricanranas, satellite DDTs, and a chaotic six-man apron sequence. Even a near-finisher for JetSpeed was interrupted by Davis, keeping the tension high.

In the closing sequence, all six men traded finishing maneuvers. Key moments included:

A triangle moonsault from Bailey

An UFO splash from Knight

A series of double enziguris and piledrivers from Davis

Mistico hitting La Mistica followed by a superkick to Davis

Finally, Knight climbed to the top rope and landed the UFO Splash, securing the pinfall over Davis.

Winners and NEW AEW World Trios Champions: JetSpeed & Mistico

As the dust settled, the new champions celebrated, with Mistico standing tall in the center of the ring as AEW cameras captured the “All Elite” moment.