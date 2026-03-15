Tony Khan Teases Resolution To Shaq’s AEW Ambulance Disappearance

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan says the long running mystery surrounding Shaquille O’Neal disappearing from an AEW ambulance will eventually get an answer.

The bizarre moment dates back to the March 3, 2021 episode of Dynamite at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. On that night, O’Neal stepped into the ring for AEW for the first time, teaming with Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. The match also marked Cargill’s debut in the promotion before she went on to dominate the women’s division and later sign with WWE in 2023.

For O’Neal, the bout was his first wrestling match since he appeared in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

During the match, Rhodes put O’Neal through a table, leading to the basketball legend being stretchered out and loaded into an ambulance. However, when commentator Tony Schiavone went to check on him moments later, O’Neal had mysteriously vanished from inside the vehicle. The strange moment was never followed up on AEW programming and has remained one of the company’s most unusual unresolved storylines.

While speaking with TMZ Inside The Ring ahead of AEW Revolution, Khan was asked if fans would ever learn what actually happened that night. He did not reveal the answer but made it clear the mystery is still on his mind.

“Stay tuned,” Khan said. “One of these days it is going to happen. It is a good reason to stay tuned. It has been years, but I know eventually that mystery will be solved. Shaq’s whereabouts when they went to check the ambulance, they will find him. People ask me every day, all the time I get, where is Shaq?”

Khan also hinted that AEW Revolution 2026 in Los Angeles could feature appearances from notable celebrities.

“I think you can expect a star-studded show,” Khan said. “It is where the best wrestle, and I do think there will be some celebrity involvement and interactions in the show. I know it is going to be a crazy night in LA. I am excited about it.”

This year’s Revolution event is headlined by MJF defending the AEW World Championship against Hangman Adam Page in a brutal Texas Death Match. The bout carries major stakes, as Page will be permanently barred from challenging for the AEW World Title again if he fails to win.

A similar stipulation was used at AEW Full Gear 2019 when Cody Rhodes challenged Chris Jericho for the championship. Rhodes ultimately lost after MJF threw in the towel during the match, triggering a storyline ban from the title scene before Rhodes later departed AEW.