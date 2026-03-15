Main Events Announced For Night 1 And Night 2 Of WWE WrestleMania 42

WWE has officially confirmed the main events for both nights of WrestleMania 42, solidifying two blockbuster championship clashes to close out the company’s biggest event of the year.

Night 1 of WrestleMania 42, scheduled for Saturday, April 18, will be headlined by the Undisputed WWE Championship match as Cody Rhodes defends his title against longtime rival Randy Orton. The rivalry intensified on the March 14 episode of SmackDown during a heated contract signing segment. Orton shocked fans by turning on Rhodes, smashing him with a steel chair and leaving him bloodied in the ring. The attack also saw Orton strike both Jelly Roll and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis as chaos unfolded.

Night 2 on Sunday, April 19 will close with another massive title bout as CM Punk defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns. The match was set after Reigns secured victory in the 2026 Royal Rumble, earning the right to challenge for the championship at WrestleMania. The showdown marks another chapter in the long running rivalry between the two stars, which dates back to 2012 when Punk famously introduced The Shield to WWE’s main roster during his feud with The Rock.

Several additional championship matches and major attractions have also been confirmed for the event, although their placement on the two night card has yet to be finalized.

Announced WrestleMania 42 Matches

• Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton

• World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk vs Roman Reigns

• Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer vs Liv Morgan

• WWE Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill vs Rhea Ripley

• Brock Lesnar Open Challenge vs TBD

WrestleMania 42 will take place across two nights on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. It marks the second consecutive year the stadium will host WWE’s flagship event.

Both nights of the show will begin at 6 p.m. ET with the opening hour of Night 1 simulcasting on ESPN2 and the opening hour of Night 2 airing on ESPN. Fans in the United States can watch the full event on ESPN Unlimited, while international viewers will be able to stream the show on Netflix.

Tickets remain on sale, including two night combo packages for fans planning to attend both evenings of the event.