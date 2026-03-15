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AEW Revolution 2026 Officially Sells Out Crypto.com Arena

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 15, 2026
AEW Revolution 2026 Officially Sells Out Crypto.com Arena

All Elite Wrestling’s Revolution pay per view has officially sold out.

According to WrestleTix, all 12,258 tickets distributed for tonight’s event at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles have been claimed, leaving no standard admission tickets available for purchase. The number represents an increase from the 11,670 fans who attended Revolution on March 9, 2025.

As of Sunday afternoon, WrestleTix reported that around 121 tickets were still circulating on the resale market. A limited number of production holds could potentially be released closer to showtime, although any additional availability is expected to be minimal.

AEW President Tony Khan previously revealed that Revolution had already surpassed the $1 million gate milestone, marking another strong financial performance for the annual event.

Fans can begin the night with the Zero Hour pre show, which starts at 7 PM ET and streams free on AEW’s YouTube channel. The main card begins at 8 PM ET and will air on pay per view.

In the United States, the event will be available through several platforms including HBO Max, DAZN, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, Sling, DirecTV, DISH Network, traditional cable and satellite providers, and at Dave and Buster’s locations across the country.

International viewers can watch the show through DAZN, Amazon Prime Video, MyAEW, and TrillerTV. Revolution will also mark the first AEW pay per view to stream live on MyAEW, the company’s new international streaming platform that launched earlier this week.

Matches scheduled for AEW Revolution include:

• AEW World Championship Last Chance Texas Death Match: MJF vs Hangman Adam Page

• AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR vs The Young Bucks

• AEW Continental Championship No Time Limit: Jon Moxley vs Konosuke Takeshita

• AEW Women’s World Championship Two Out Of Three Falls: Thekla vs Kris Statlander

• AEW World Trios Championship: Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs Mistico, Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey

• AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship: Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale vs Megan Bayne and Lena Kross

• Andrade El Idolo vs Bandido

• Brody King vs Swerve Strickland

• Timeless Toni Storm vs Marina Shafir

• Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong vs David Finlay, Clark Connors and Gabe Kidd

Zero Hour Pre Show

• AEW National Championship 21 Man Blackjack Battle Royale: Ricochet vs Tommaso Ciampa and others

• AEW TBS Championship: Willow Nightingale vs Lena Kross

• Boom and Doom vs The Infantry

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