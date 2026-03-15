Big Boom AJ Shares First Look Inside AEW Revolution Arena Setup

With AEW Revolution only hours away, fans have already been given an early look inside the arena thanks to Big Boom AJ.

AJ shared a video on Instagram from inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, giving viewers a preview of the stage and ring setup ahead of the pay per view. Walking across the arena floor, he noted that the venue was expected to be sold out by the time the show begins.

During the clip, AJ panned around the building showing off the seating sections and luxury suites that would soon be filled with fans. He also pointed out the overnight transformation of the arena after it hosted an NBA game the night before.

The video briefly highlighted the completed wrestling setup, including the ring, entrance ramp and lighting rig now in place for the event.

AJ closed out the preview by praising the spectacle of live wrestling production coming together inside the venue.

The behind the scenes look comes as AEW prepares for one of its biggest shows of the year, with more than 12,000 tickets already distributed for the event.

The card is scheduled to be headlined by a Texas Death Match between MJF and Hangman Adam Page.