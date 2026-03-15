DAZN To Broadcast AEW Pay Per Views Globally Starting With Revolution

All Elite Wrestling pay per view events will now have a new global streaming home as DAZN expands its combat sports offerings in a major partnership with AEW.

The sports entertainment streaming platform announced that it will begin broadcasting AEW pay per view events worldwide starting with AEW Revolution, which takes place on Sunday, March 15. The agreement will make DAZN a key destination for fans looking to watch AEW’s biggest events throughout the year.

The first event included in the partnership is Revolution this weekend. Additional AEW pay per views already confirmed for the service include Dynasty on April 12, Double or Nothing on May 24, and the company’s flagship stadium event All In on August 30.

The deal means that viewers across most global markets will be able to purchase AEW pay per views directly through the DAZN platform. Events will be available both live and on demand, with commentary offered in English, German, Spanish, and French.

The company highlighted that fans can expect to see some of AEW’s biggest stars throughout 2026, including Jon Moxley, FTR, The Young Bucks, Willow Nightingale, Timeless Toni Storm, and reigning AEW World Champion MJF. Current AEW Women’s Champion Thekla was also mentioned among the featured talent.

In the United Kingdom, each AEW pay per view will be priced at £19.99. Pricing varies by region, with the United States set at $49.99 and Canada at $39.99. European markets will see the events available for €19.99. In addition, AEW Revolution will also be included as part of the DAZN Ultimate Tier subscription, which the company promotes as a premium package for combat sports fans.

DAZN described the agreement as part of its ongoing strategy to expand access to major live sports events for global audiences. The company has continued to invest heavily in combat sports programming, and the addition of AEW strengthens its growing portfolio of premium live events.

Fans can access AEW content through the DAZN app, which is available across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, streaming platforms, gaming consoles, and web browsers. Viewers who do not yet have the app can download it from their device’s app store or visit the DAZN website to create an account before purchasing events.

The global availability of AEW pay per views through DAZN excludes several territories, including India, Russia, Mexico, South Africa, and the United States territories.

The partnership begins immediately with AEW Revolution this Sunday, marking a significant expansion of AEW’s global distribution and giving fans another major platform to watch the promotion’s biggest shows in 2026.