Update On Santos Escobar Status After AAA Rey De Reyes Appearance

Santos Escobar sparked discussion online following his appearance at the AAA Rey de Reyes event on March 14, 2026. During the show, Escobar competed in the fatal four way final but ultimately came up short against El Grande Americano. After the match, Escobar’s name began trending on Twitter/X as fans questioned whether something may have happened to him during the bout.

Amid the speculation, attention quickly turned to Escobar’s profile on WWE’s official website, where he is currently listed in the Alumni section. That listing led some fans to wonder if his WWE status had changed.

However, a report from BodySlam.net has clarified the situation. According to the report, Escobar remains under contract with WWE and is expected to continue working as part of a storyline program with El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. for the AAA Latin American Championship on AAA television.

The report also explains why Escobar appears on the WWE Alumni page. Sources indicated that Escobar’s contract briefly expired back in October before he signed a new deal with WWE just one day later. While the contract situation was resolved quickly, WWE’s social media team reportedly never moved his profile back to the active roster section of the website, leaving it mistakenly placed among the alumni.

Despite the confusion caused by the website listing, Escobar is still considered an active member of the WWE roster and is expected to remain involved in ongoing storylines.