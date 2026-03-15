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Rey Mysterio Shares Update On Recovery After Suffering Rib Fractures

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 15, 2026
Rey Mysterio Shares Update On Recovery After Suffering Rib Fractures

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has shared a new update regarding the injury he sustained earlier this year during an episode of WWE Raw.

The injury occurred during Mysterio’s match with Austin Theory on the January 26, 2026 edition of Raw. Speaking in a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, the legendary luchador explained that the injury turned out to be more serious than it initially appeared.

Mysterio revealed that he suffered fractures to ribs on both sides of his body during the match, an injury that typically requires time and patience to fully heal.

“Much better than when it actually happened. So, that injury occurred on January 27th, which was the Monday leading into the Rumble. It was fractured ribs , both left and right. Those take a little bit of time to heal, but on the way up.”

Despite the injury, Mysterio still made a brief appearance in the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble match just days later. However, he has not competed inside a WWE ring since that appearance as he continues focusing on recovery.

At this time, WWE has not confirmed when the Hall of Famer is expected to return to in ring competition.

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