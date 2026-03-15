Mercedes Mone Calls For Equal Pay And TV Time For Women In Wrestling

Mercedes Mone continues to be one of the most outspoken voices in wrestling when it comes to elevating women’s wrestling and pushing for equal opportunities in the industry.

During a recent interview with Katee Sackhoff, the AEW star spoke at length about the ongoing conversation surrounding pay equity and visibility for women in sports. The discussion focused on whether women’s sports can ever achieve true financial parity with men’s sports and what barriers still remain.

Sackhoff asked Mone directly what she hopes to accomplish for women in sports, especially at a time when conversations about pay and opportunity are becoming more prominent.

“My thoughts are that, number one, we do , especially in the sport that I’m in, pro wrestling,” Mone explained. “It’s shown weekly on television ratings. It’s shown weekly with our merch sales. It’s shown weekly with fans coming and holding up their signs, and knowing that they came and bought a ticket to see the women. It’s proven that we do it just like the guys.”

Mone pointed to the strong audience reactions, merchandise sales, and television performance of women’s wrestling as evidence that female performers bring significant value to the industry.

“So why not get paid equally? Why not get paid the same? Why not be given the same amount of TV time just like them? So that’s what I’m here to do. That’s what I’m here to prove.”

Throughout her career, Mone has been part of several landmark moments for women in wrestling. She reflected on how those achievements helped demonstrate what women can accomplish when given the same platform.

“I’ve been able to have the opportunity to do that so many times because of the hard work I’ve been putting in my whole career. I’m the first ever woman to main event a pay-per-view, which is so special. I’m the first ever African American woman to main event at WrestleMania. There are just so many first-time-ever accomplishments that I’ve been able to achieve.”

While proud of those milestones, Mone emphasized that her ultimate goal goes beyond her own success. She hopes the doors opened during her career will help women around the world believe they can reach the same heights.

“For me, my biggest goal is to make that happen for women globally all over the world and to give women a place to know that if I can do it, they can do it too. If I can accomplish my dreams, they can do it too. If I can main event, you can main event. If I can be the number one woman in the sport and be the highest paid, then so can you. That’s what I want for women in pro wrestling and globally across women’s sports.”

The conversation then shifted to the obstacles that still stand in the way of that progress.

When asked about the biggest roadblocks, Mone responded bluntly.

“These men. It’s just these men.”

Mone elaborated by explaining that while women frequently prove themselves capable of drawing audiences and delivering strong performances, that momentum is not always sustained.

“I feel like that’s the biggest roadblock. Sometimes we prove it so often, but it’s never consistent with them. It’s like, ‘Okay, let’s give them a bone. Oh, they did great. Don’t let them be better than us , we’ve got to take our bone back.’ It’s letting them know that it’s actually okay to give us the same respect and time, and not to take that bone back.”

According to Mone, consistency is the key factor that still needs to change. She believes women’s wrestling should not be treated as a temporary spotlight but as a permanent, equal part of the industry.

“Let us keep it and do it consistently every single week , not a little pat on the back like, ‘Okay, you can have this main event just this month, but next year it’s about us again.’ I feel like consistency is what we have to keep showing them all the time.”

Sackhoff then asked whether the resistance might come from male wrestlers not wanting to give up their television time.

“Yes , and just the people in the back,” Mone replied. “I think society is so used to lowering women. For women, we can’t lower ourselves anymore. We can’t stand back and say, ‘It’s okay, I’ll wait my turn.’ No, we’re going to take it. I’m going to take it and I’m going to be consistent with it.”

Mone’s comments continue a broader conversation taking place across the wrestling industry as female talent push for equal pay, more prominent storylines, and consistent main event opportunities.