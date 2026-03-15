Tony Khan Says Sting’s AEW Revolution Retirement Match Broke Every Business Record

Tony Khan recently reflected on one of AEW’s most historic moments, praising Sting’s final match as a landmark event for the company.

During an interview with TMZ Sports ahead of AEW Revolution in Los Angeles, Khan spoke about the legacy of Sting and the impact his retirement bout had on AEW. The match took place at AEW Revolution 2024, where Sting teamed with Darby Allin to defeat The Young Bucks in what served as the legendary performer’s final match.

Khan described the bout as one of the most significant moments in modern wrestling and highlighted Sting’s remarkable undefeated run during his time with the promotion.

“AEW Revolution a few years ago was Sting’s final encounter, the retirement match of one of wrestling’s greatest legends ever, Sting,” Khan said.

“Sting and Darby ended up going on one of the greatest runs ever, undefeated in their entire run in AEW. They became the world tag team champions and Sting retired undefeated in AEW and had, I think, the greatest retirement match ever a couple years ago at Revolution against the Young Bucks and it set every business record.”

AEW Revolution 2024 proved to be a major success for the company from a business standpoint. According to information discussed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter shortly after the event, the show drew a sellout crowd of 16,878 fans at the Greensboro Coliseum, including approximately 760 complimentary tickets.

The event also set a new financial milestone for the venue, with the gate reportedly reaching around $1.05 million. That figure marked the first time the Greensboro Coliseum had hosted a million dollar gate for a wrestling event. The previous record for the venue had been around $600,000 for a WWE SmackDown event in 2020.

The historic night capped off Sting’s legendary career in fitting fashion, with the Hall of Famer walking away undefeated in AEW alongside Darby Allin after one of the most memorable retirement matches in recent wrestling history.