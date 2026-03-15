MLW Fusion Spoilers From Atlanta Tapings Reveal New Champion And Chaos

MLW taped matches and segments for upcoming episodes of Fusion on Saturday, March 14 from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. The taping produced material for two future episodes of MLW Fusion and featured several storyline developments, title matches, and a chaotic closing segment.

Alex Hammerstone joined the commentary team as the taping began, although the former MLW World Champion would later compete in the ring. It is believed Hammerstone may have suffered a knee injury later in the evening during a match against Matt Riddle.

Episode one opened with Matt Riddle defeating Trevor Lee. The finish came when Lee attempted to hit the Cave-In, but Riddle pulled the referee in front of him to avoid the move and quickly rolled Lee up for the win. After the match, Riddle confronted Alex Hammerstone at the commentary desk and struck him with a spinning back fist.

“The Mercenary” Paul Hauser picked up a victory over “Frat Daddy” Bryce Cannon. Hauser secured the submission win using a Texas Cloverleaf.

Zamaya defeated Priscilla Kelly in the next match, finishing things with a sit-out chokebomb.

Karl Anderson then faced Donovan Dijak. Anderson managed to score the victory after reversing Feast Your Eyes and catching Dijak with a roll-up. Following the match, John Bishop ran to the ring and joined Dijak in a beatdown of Anderson. The pair then delivered a promo revealing Bishop as the newest member of the Skyscrapers and one half of the MLW Tag Team Champions. Dijak’s former Skyscrapers partner Bishop Dyer was not present at the taping.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long appeared next and introduced LeBron Kozone. Kozone went on to defeat Alan Angels, finishing the match with a powerful lariat.

Mistico also appeared at ringside during the show.

The main event of the first episode featured a Bunkhouse Stampede match to crown the inaugural MLW Southern Crown Champion. Trevor Lee emerged victorious in the chaotic contest to claim the championship. Other participants in the match included Andrew Everett, Ikuro Kwon, The Beast Man, Diego Hill, Jesus Rodriguez, Paul Hauser, Festus, Josh Bishop, and Matthew Justice.

An intermission followed before the second portion of the taping began.

Episode two kicked off with Titán defeating Magnus in singles action.

Austin Aries then issued an open challenge for the MLW National Openweight Championship. Diego Hill answered the challenge and immediately made an impact by laying Aries out with a spin kick.

LeBron Kozone returned to action and scored another win, this time defeating Okumura with his signature lariat.

Donovan Dijak and Josh Bishop, now operating as the New Skyscrapers, were interviewed during the show.

The Good Brothers teamed with Krugger, accompanied by Shotzi Blackheart, to face Contra Unit. The match ended in disqualification when Ikuro Kwon sprayed mist into Krugger’s face. A large brawl broke out afterward, and the New Skyscrapers later joined the fight against the Good Brothers.

Austin Aries later defended the MLW National Openweight Championship against Diego Hill. With the referee down, Aries struck Hill with the championship belt before delivering a brainbuster onto the title. Aries briefly applied the Last Chancery submission before hitting a second brainbuster to secure the victory. After the match, Aries called out Mistico, who then returned to ringside.

Shotzi Blackheart successfully defended the MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship against Kira. Shotzi retained the title after connecting with a top-rope senton. Afterward, Shotzi and Mistico celebrated together with a drink at ringside.

In the final match of the taping, Alex Hammerstone defeated Matt Riddle with a roll-up. The bout may have been stopped early due to injury, as Hammerstone reportedly appeared woozy outside the ring after a spot during the match.

Following the contest, Riddle cut a promo calling out Karrion Kross, which led to multiple wrestlers emerging and brawling around the ring.

The Good Brothers then closed the taping with a promo voicing their support for MLW. They led the crowd in a loud “MLW” chant to end the night.

After the event, reports indicated that Hammerstone may have injured his knee while delivering a pump kick to Riddle. The decision was reportedly made to go to the finish early, although Hammerstone was said to be pushing for the match to continue longer. Despite being in visible pain backstage, he was reportedly able to walk under his own power.