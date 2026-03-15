Adam Pearce Announces New Segment For WWE Raw

A new segment has been confirmed for the upcoming episode of WWE Raw this Monday night.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce shared an update on the lineup during his latest preview of the show, revealing that Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day will be appearing live.

Pearce addressed the situation involving the group and the shocking events from last week’s episode.

“And ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio, with Judgment Day in tow, will be in the house. And what will they have to say about their dastardly attack last week on Finn Balor? I’m sure Dom will have a mouthful.”

Mysterio enters Monday’s show fresh off a major victory at AAA Rey de Reyes in Puebla, Mexico, where he successfully retained the AAA Mega Championship against El Hijo del Vikingo. Meanwhile, tensions within Judgment Day appear to have reached a breaking point after Mysterio and the rest of the faction turned on Finn Balor during last week’s Raw, seemingly removing him from the group.

WWE Raw on Monday, March 16 will take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The currently announced lineup includes the following:

• Roman Reigns will appear

• Brock Lesnar will appear

• Women’s Intercontinental Championship

AJ Lee vs. Bayley

• El Grande Americano vs. Original El Grande Americano

• Maxxine Dupri vs. Nattie

• Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez

• Dominik Mysterio and Judgment Day will appear live