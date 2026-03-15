Former WWE Star Rezar Scores Knockout Victory In Bare Knuckle Debut

A former WWE star made a statement in his first appearance in bare knuckle boxing, scoring a knockout victory on Saturday night.

Gzim Selmani, known to wrestling fans as Rezar from the Authors of Pain, defeated Dan Curtin by second round knockout in his debut fight. After the bout, Selmani delivered an intense and profanity filled interview where he spoke about his background in professional wrestling and made it clear he plans to make an impact in his new sport.

“I’m here to knock mother*****s out anywhere in the motherg world. Come get it, mothers,” Selmani said after the win. “I’m the motherfr that came from WWE to this place. I fought my a off and I’m here.”

Before entering WWE, Selmani had a background in mixed martial arts, compiling a 4 and 2 professional record. His last MMA appearance came in 2014 when he was defeated by Daniel Gallemore at Bellator 130.

Selmani joined WWE in 2015 and was paired with Akam to form the powerhouse tag team known as the Authors of Pain. The duo quickly rose through the ranks, finding success in NXT before moving to the main roster, where they eventually captured the Raw Tag Team Championship.

The team was released from WWE in 2020, but later returned in 2023 after Triple H became the company’s Chief Content Officer. Upon their comeback, Selmani and Akam reunited with their longtime manager Paul Ellering and aligned with Karrion Kross and Scarlett in a new faction.

Their second run ended in early 2025 following several high profile losses, including defeats to Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits at WrestleMania XL and to Fraxiom on an episode of NXT. The group was released from their WWE contracts shortly afterward.

Now transitioning into bare knuckle fighting, Selmani has already made a powerful first impression with a knockout victory in his debut.