More Names Confirmed For AEW Revolution Blackjack Battle Royal

AEW has confirmed additional participants for the 21 man Blackjack Battle Royal scheduled for the Zero Hour pre show at AEW Revolution.

During Saturday’s taped episode of Collision, several competitors announced their entry into the match, which will take place during the Revolution broadcast on Sunday. Ricochet is set to compete in the bout while also putting his AEW National Championship on the line.

The updated list of participants includes:

• Rush

• Dralistico

• Scorpio Sky

• Anthony Bowens

• Hook

• Katsuyori Shibata

• Daniel Garcia

• Juice Robinson

• Austin Gunn

• Ace Austin

• Trent Beretta

• Rocky Romero

• Jack Perry

Ricochet and Jack Perry have been involved in an ongoing rivalry in recent weeks. Ricochet previously defeated Perry to retain the AEW National Championship, but Perry’s side picked up momentum shortly after when his team secured victory in the Mile High Madness match on the February 25 edition of Dynamite.

Tommaso Ciampa had already been announced for the bout prior to the latest additions.

The Blackjack Battle Royal will take place during the Zero Hour pre show before the main Revolution pay per view begins in Los Angeles.

AEW Revolution lineup for Sunday:

Main Card

• Marina Shafir vs Toni Storm with everyone banned from ringside

• AEW Trios Champions Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey and Mistico

• AEW Women’s World Champion Thekla vs Kris Statlander in a two out of three falls match

• Brody King vs Swerve Strickland

• Bandido vs Andrade El Idolo

• AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley vs Konosuke Takeshita with no time limit

• AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood vs The Young Bucks Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson

• AEW World Champion MJF vs Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match. If Page loses he can never challenge for the world title again

• AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Babes of Wrath Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale vs Megan Bayne and Lena Kross

• Roderick Strong, Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs The Dogs David Finlay, Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors

Zero Hour

• AEW National Champion Ricochet defends in a 21 man Blackjack Battle Royal

• TBS Champion Willow Nightingale vs Lena Kross

• Boom and Doom QT Marshall and Big Boom AJ vs The Infantry Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean