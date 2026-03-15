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WWE Internally Discussing Status Of Saudi Arabia Shows Amid Ongoing Middle East Conflict

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 15, 2026
WWE Internally Discussing Status Of Saudi Arabia Shows Amid Ongoing Middle East Conflict

WWE has reportedly held internal conversations about the future of its upcoming events in Saudi Arabia, according to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer.

Alvarez stated that discussions have taken place within the company regarding the two remaining premium live events scheduled for Saudi Arabia in 2026, along with the planned WrestleMania 43 event in Riyadh in 2027. The talks come as tensions continue in the Middle East.

He stressed that no decisions have been made regarding the shows. Alvarez also clarified that he was not reporting any cancellations or that any events were in the process of being scrapped. Instead, he noted that the situation has simply been discussed internally.

WWE kicked off its 2026 Saudi Arabia schedule with the Royal Rumble event in Riyadh on January 31. The company currently has two additional premium live events tentatively scheduled in the country for May and November.

Looking further ahead, WrestleMania 43 is planned for Riyadh in 2027. If it goes forward as scheduled, the event would mark the first WrestleMania ever held outside North America.

The partnership between WWE and the Saudi General Entertainment Authority has been in place since 2018 and is expected to continue through at least 2027. Each Saudi Arabia event is believed to bring WWE roughly $55 million, with the Royal Rumble reportedly valued even higher than that figure.

Since the deal began, WWE has held 14 events in Saudi Arabia, including the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

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