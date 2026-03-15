Matt Cardona Suffers Head Injury During WWE Main Event Tapings

Matt Cardona suffered a head injury during a tag team match taped for WWE Main Event ahead of the March 13 episode of SmackDown in Phoenix, Arizona. The wound required several staples to close.

Cardona did not appear on SmackDown following the taping. After the match, he took to X to share photos of the injury and the treatment he received.

“Tonight on #WWEMainEvent, I tasted my own blood for the first time in a long time…and I felt ALIVE!”

The images posted showed a deep cut on the top of his head with multiple staples used to close the wound.

Cardona’s Current Status On WWE Television

Cardona made his return to WWE in late 2025 as a surprise entrant in the “Last Time Is Now” tournament. His comeback continued when he officially signed with the SmackDown roster on the January 2, 2026 episode, where he picked up a win over Kit Wilson in his first match back.

Since that return, Cardona has struggled to build momentum. He was defeated by Trick Williams in a number one contender qualifying match, was eliminated early in the Royal Rumble after being thrown out by Oba Femi, and later came up short against Carmelo Hayes during a United States Championship Open Challenge on the February 27 edition of SmackDown.

In recent weeks, Cardona has also been involved in a smaller rivalry with Kit Wilson.

With WrestleMania 42 now five weeks away, Cardona is currently not scheduled for a match at the event. It remains unclear if the head injury will impact his availability for upcoming WWE appearances.