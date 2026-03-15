AEW Collision Results (March 15, 2026)

AEW Collision aired on Saturday night, taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite at the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California. Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness handled commentary throughout the broadcast. The show served as AEW’s final television stop before the AEW Revolution pay per view on Sunday night.

Results

Kevin Knight defeated El Clon

Kevin Knight and El Clon delivered a competitive opening contest with both men exchanging momentum throughout the match. Knight mixed his athleticism and power offense, while Clon relied on quick counters and near fall attempts to keep the pressure on.

Late in the bout, Clon nearly stole the win with multiple rollups and a powerbomb that brought the crowd to its feet. Knight managed to regain control with a sharp dropkick that created separation. From there he climbed to the ropes, connecting with a springboard clothesline before finishing the match with the UFO Splash to secure the pinfall victory.

Mark Davis defeated Komander

Mark Davis relied heavily on his strength advantage against Komander, overpowering the high flyer early and repeatedly tossing him across the ring. Komander refused to stay down and fought back with a series of kicks and quick counters.

Momentum shifted several times as Komander connected with a moonsault to the outside and later nearly scored the win with a sunset flip from the top rope. Komander attempted a 450 splash but Davis countered by raising his knees. Davis followed up with an enzuigiri before planting Komander with a tombstone piledriver to pick up the win.

Triangle Of Madness defeated Viva Van, Tatevik, And Charisma

The trio of Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue made quick work of their opponents in a short and dominant showing. The match lasted just over a minute before Thekla drove Charisma to the mat with a spear and scored the pin.

After the match, Thekla grabbed a microphone and called out Kris Statlander, accusing her of hiding after issuing a challenge. Statlander quickly appeared and stormed the ring, attacking Skye Blue and Julia Hart before leveling Thekla with a clothesline.

Statlander removed her belt and advanced toward Thekla, who backed away and pleaded with her. Statlander tossed the belt aside and turned her back, but Thekla struck from behind and launched a brutal attack. She wrapped the belt around her fist and repeatedly struck Statlander before leaving her laid out in the ring.

Once Thekla exited, Statlander grabbed a microphone and warned that she does not want Thekla to fear her. Instead, she wants Thekla to fear what she will have to do to keep her down. Their match is set for Revolution.

The Demand defeated The Bang Bang Gang

Ricochet teamed with Toa Leona and Bishop Kaun to face Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Ace Austin of the Bang Bang Gang. Despite limited recent television appearances, the Bang Bang Gang received strong crowd support throughout the contest.

Ace Austin had an impressive start, launching Ricochet with a dropkick off the apron and trading fast paced exchanges with Kaun. Juice Robinson later received the hot tag and cleared the ring, rallying his team with a series of strikes.

Austin and Robinson nearly captured the win after delivering a double team slam to Ricochet for a near fall. The finish came when Kaun and Toa Leona connected with Final Rites on Austin. Ricochet followed with a springboard splash and then pulled Kaun onto Austin for the three count.

After the match, The Demand continued the assault on the Bang Bang Gang. Ricochet grabbed the microphone as the crowd booed loudly. He complained that AEW management was trying to sabotage his title reign by placing him in a 21 man battle royal at Revolution.

Ricochet insisted it does not matter how many competitors enter the match because he is the only one who matters. He declared that regardless of Tony Khan’s intentions, he will still walk out of Revolution as champion.

Lena Cross defeated Mina Shirakawa

Lena Cross used her power to control much of the match against Mina Shirakawa, shutting down several comeback attempts from the former champion. Mina briefly shifted the momentum with a spinning backfist and a sling blade from the ropes that earned a close near fall.

Mina attempted to apply the figure four leglock, but Cross countered by lifting her into a powerful German suplex. Moments later Mina ran into a big boot. Cross finished the match by delivering a jackhammer to score the pinfall.

Andrade El Idolo defeated Mascara Dorada

Don Callis joined the commentary desk during the main event with Lance Archer standing nearby as security. The match between Andrade El Idolo and Mascara Dorada turned into an exciting high flying showcase with both competitors trading dives, counters, and near falls.

Mascara Dorada dazzled with a tornado dive to the floor and later landed a 450 splash that nearly ended the match. He followed with a springboard poisonrana that stunned Andrade, but Andrade managed to survive.

In the closing moments, Andrade drove Dorada’s head into the top turnbuckle using a hammerlock setup before delivering the Message to score the victory.

After the match, Bandido began making his way toward the ring but was attacked by Roppongi Vice before he could enter. Brody King rushed out to even the odds, which then brought Swerve Strickland to the scene.

Bandido fought back and sent Roppongi Vice to the outside while Andrade watched the chaos unfold from the crowd. The show went off the air with the ring filling with competitors as tensions escalated heading into AEW Revolution.

AEW Revolution takes place Sunday, March 15 from the San Jose Civic Center. The event will feature Ricochet defending his title in a 21 man battle royal, Kris Statlander facing Thekla, and a newly added trios match pitting The Dogs against The Conglomeration.