AEW Revolution 2026: How To Watch, Full Match Card, And Start Times

AEW Revolution 2026 takes place tonight from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The event marks AEW’s first pay per view of 2026 and the seventh annual edition of Revolution. A stacked lineup is scheduled across both the Zero Hour pre show and the main card, featuring 13 matches in total, including seven championship bouts and a Texas Death Match main event with major career implications.

How To Watch

Zero Hour Pre Show

7 PM ET / 4 PM PT (Free)

Main Card

8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Pay Per View)

The Zero Hour pre show will stream free on AEW’s official YouTube channel as well as across AEW social media platforms.

Fans can order the main card on pay per view through a wide range of platforms.

United States viewers can purchase the event through HBO Max, DAZN, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, Sling, DirecTV, DISH Network, traditional cable and satellite providers, and at Dave and Buster’s locations nationwide.

Fans in the United States, Canada, and other international markets can also watch through DAZN, which is available in more than 180 countries. Additional options include YouTube, Amazon Prime Video in select regions including the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, PPV.com, and traditional cable and satellite providers in the US and Canada.

For viewers in Canada, the UK, and other international territories, the event will also stream through MyAEW and TrillerTV.

Zero Hour Pre Show (7 PM ET – Free)

AEW National Championship – 21 Man Blackjack Battle Royale

Ricochet (c) vs Tommaso Ciampa vs 19 TBA

Ricochet will attempt to survive twenty challengers in the chaotic blackjack style battle royale. The format pays homage to the casino themed match concepts that helped define AEW’s earliest events.

AEW TBS Championship

Willow Nightingale (c) vs Lena Kross

Nightingale enters the night pulling double duty, as she will also defend the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship later on the main card. Lena Kross will also compete twice, teaming with Megan Bayne later in the evening.

Tag Team Match

Boom and Doom (“Big Boom!” A.J. and Q.T. Marshall) vs The Infantry (Capt. Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo) with Trish Adora

Main Card (8 PM ET – Pay Per View)

AEW World Championship – Last Chance Texas Death Match

MJF (c) vs “Hangman” Adam Page

The rivalry between MJF and Adam Page reaches a critical point tonight. If Page fails to defeat MJF, he will never again be allowed to challenge for the AEW World Championship. MJF captured the title at Worlds End in December 2025 and has already defended it against Bandido, Brody King, and Kevin Knight. Page secured this opportunity after defeating Andrade El Idolo at Grand Slam Australia. After Page exposed MJF for using a double sided coin to manipulate stipulation selections, AEW President Tony Khan sanctioned the Texas Death Match. The stipulation heavily favors Page, who has built a reputation for thriving in brutal matches.

AEW World Tag Team Championship

FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (c) vs The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

Two of the most decorated tag teams in AEW history collide once again. Both teams have held the AEW World Tag Team Championship three times and currently sit tied at two wins apiece in traditional tag matches against each other. Tensions escalated dramatically after the Young Bucks targeted the families of FTR during the build to the match.

AEW Continental Championship – No Time Limit

Jon Moxley (c) vs Konosuke Takeshita

Their last meeting at Grand Slam Australia ended in a time limit draw, leaving unfinished business between the two competitors. This time there will be no time limit, guaranteeing that a winner must be decided by pinfall or submission.

Singles Match

Andrade El Idolo vs Bandido (with Don Callis)

Two of the most respected luchadores in the world meet in a highly anticipated singles match. Andrade has built momentum in 2026 with victories over several top names, while Bandido continues to shine as the reigning Ring of Honor World Champion.

Singles Match

Brody King vs Swerve Strickland (with Prince Nana)

Two of AEW’s most powerful and aggressive competitors square off. Strickland remains one of the promotion’s top stars, while Brody King brings a punishing, hard hitting style that has earned praise across the wrestling industry.

AEW Women’s World Championship – Two Out Of Three Falls

Thekla (c) vs Kris Statlander

Thekla stunned fans last month when she captured the AEW Women’s World Championship from Statlander. With their rivalry tied at one win each in singles competition, the two out of three falls stipulation ensures the better competitor will emerge victorious tonight.

AEW World Trios Championship

The Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis) (c) vs Mistico and JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey)

Mistico teams with the high flying duo of Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey to challenge the Don Callis Family. Okada, Fletcher, and Davis recently captured the titles and will attempt to cement their dominance with another major victory.

Everyone Banned From Ringside

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs Marina Shafir

With tensions running high, AEW officials have banned everyone from ringside to ensure a decisive result. The two competitors previously met in a bout that ended in disqualification, leaving their rivalry unresolved.

AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship

The Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale) (c) vs Megan Bayne and Lena Kross

The Babes of Wrath continue their run as the inaugural champions and are approaching the 100 day mark as titleholders. Both teams enter the match after earlier appearances on the show.

Trios Match

Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, and Roderick Strong vs The Dogs (David Finlay, Clark Connors, and Gabe Kidd)

The Dogs have recently arrived in AEW and quickly made their presence felt. Their rivalry with Allin and Cassidy intensified following a victory over the duo earlier this month.

Start Times By Time Zone

Zero Hour

7:00 PM Eastern

6:00 PM Central

4:00 PM Pacific

12:00 AM GMT (Monday)

5:30 AM IST (Monday)

11:00 AM AEST (Monday)

Main Card

8:00 PM Eastern

7:00 PM Central

5:00 PM Pacific

1:00 AM GMT (Monday)

6:30 AM IST (Monday)

12:00 PM AEST (Monday)

International Streaming – MyAEW

AEW recently launched its new international streaming platform at myaew.com. Subscriptions begin at $7.99 per month for live episodes of Dynamite, Collision, and Ring of Honor programming. A $19.99 tier includes one pay per view per month, while the $119.99 tier offers full access to all live programming, archives, and every AEW pay per view. Revolution 2026 marks the first AEW pay per view to stream live on the new platform for international audiences.