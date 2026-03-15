Dominik Mysterio Retains AAA Mega Championship In Chaotic Rey De Reyes Main Event

Dominik Mysterio walked out of AAA Rey de Reyes still holding the AAA Mega Championship after surviving a brutal No Disqualification main event against El Hijo del Vikingo on Saturday night in Puebla, Mexico.

The stakes heading into the bout were enormous for both competitors. If Mysterio lost, he would have been forced to leave AAA. Meanwhile, Vikingo put his future title opportunities on the line, agreeing that he could never challenge for the AAA Mega Championship again while Mysterio remains champion.

The result was a violent and chaotic brawl filled with weapons, blood, and outside interference that ultimately tipped the balance in Mysterio’s favor.

The action erupted immediately as both men grabbed Singapore canes at the opening bell and began swinging before quickly abandoning the weapons to trade strikes. Mysterio scored first with a dropkick, but Vikingo answered with a fast paced sequence of armdrags, followed by a spin kick and a dropkick to the back of the champion’s head.

Vikingo then escalated the violence by grabbing a steel chair and hurling it directly into Mysterio’s face, opening a cut on the champion’s forehead. The challenger continued the assault by knocking Mysterio off the apron with a dropkick and sending him crashing into the ring steps. With Mysterio already bleeding, Vikingo set up a chair at ringside, seated the champion in it, and launched himself through the ropes with a suicide dive that blasted Mysterio out of the chair.

Back inside the ring, Vikingo placed a garbage can over Mysterio’s head and repeatedly smashed it with a kendo stick before dropkicking the can for a close near fall. In a particularly intense moment, Vikingo wiped Mysterio’s blood across his own mouth as the crowd roared.

Mysterio eventually fought his way back into the match. He hit a sunset flip over the ropes and began using the kendo stick against Vikingo before attempting the Three Amigos suplexes. Vikingo escaped before the third suplex could be delivered, but Mysterio quickly transitioned into a Michinoku Driver for a near fall.

Interference From All Sides

The chaos intensified when AAA executive Dorian Roldan jumped into the ring to break up a pin attempt. Moments later, Omos made his way down to ringside and became a major factor in the match.

Vikingo nearly secured the victory with a quick roll up, but Mysterio countered with a clothesline. When Mysterio attempted to set up the 619, Omos intercepted him mid move and slammed him onto the ring apron. The giant then chokeslammed Mysterio inside the ring and lifted Vikingo onto the top rope, seemingly setting up the challenger to finish the match.

Just as Vikingo prepared to leap from the top turnbuckle, Mini Vikingo suddenly appeared and pulled him down from behind, stopping the attack. Omos tried to deal with the interference, but Mysterio struck him with a steel chair. Mini Vikingo then grabbed a chair of his own and the pair briefly teamed up to take down the towering Omos.

With Omos neutralized, the champion seized his opportunity. Mysterio blasted Vikingo with a chair, lined him up for the 619, and connected cleanly before climbing to the top rope and hitting a frog splash to secure the three count.

The victory carries major consequences for the AAA Mega Championship scene. Because of the pre match stipulation, Vikingo is now permanently barred from challenging for the title for as long as Mysterio holds the championship.

The rivalry between the two has been building for months. Mysterio originally captured the AAA Mega Championship from Vikingo at Worlds Collide in September, and Vikingo earned this rematch by defeating El Grande Americano at the end of January.

With Vikingo now out of contention, the next challenger appears to be El Grande Americano. Earlier in the night, Americano won the Rey de Reyes tournament by defeating La Parka, “The Original” El Grande Americano, and Santos Escobar in a fatal four way match. The victory earns him the ceremonial sword and a future opportunity at the AAA Mega Championship.