Bayley Makes Surprise AAA Debut But Falls Short Against Flammer At Rey De Reyes

Bayley made her first appearance in AAA at Rey de Reyes on Saturday night, answering the open challenge for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. Despite a strong showing in front of the crowd in Puebla, she ultimately fell short as champion Flammer retained the title following interference from Las Toxicitas.

The reveal of Bayley as the mystery challenger drew a huge reaction from the fans inside the venue. Commentary also pointed out the stakes for the reigning champion, noting that Flammer was on the verge of breaking the record for the longest Reina de Reinas Championship reign if she could successfully defend the title.

The Match

Bayley wasted little time taking control of the early stages of the contest. She grounded Flammer with a side headlock before sending the champion to the outside. Bayley followed up with a dropkick on the floor and rolled Flammer back into the ring, scoring a near fall as the crowd loudly rallied behind her.

Flammer eventually turned the momentum in her favor with a high flying tope to the outside. Back inside the ring she began to slow Bayley down with a running elbow strike, then trapped her against the ropes and drove her into the ring post. Flammer continued to keep the challenger grounded with a rear chinlock as she tried to wear her down.

Bayley fought her way back into the match with a series of strikes before planting the champion with a back suplex. She followed that up with a neckbreaker across the apron that nearly secured the victory.

The momentum continued when Bayley connected with the Bayley to Belly, but Flammer managed to kick out at two. Flammer fired back with a Codebreaker of her own, yet Bayley refused to stay down. The action spilled to the top rope where Bayley knocked the champion back to the mat and landed a diving elbow.

The match came to an abrupt turning point when the other members of Las Toxicitas rushed to ringside and created a distraction. During the chaos, Flammer sent Bayley face first into an exposed turnbuckle before delivering a double knee strike to the face to secure the three count.

With the victory, Flammer successfully retained the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship and is now set to become the longest reigning champion in the history of the title.

Bayley’s appearance came as part of Flammer’s open challenge, which required a challenger from WWE Raw or SmackDown. As a member of the SmackDown roster, Bayley stepped up to represent WWE on the AAA stage.

The bout marked Bayley’s first match and first appearance in AAA. Since WWE acquired the promotion, several WWE stars have crossed over onto AAA programming as part of the partnership between the companies.

Bayley enters the match with one of the most accomplished resumes in WWE history. She has previously held the SmackDown Women’s Championship, Raw Women’s Championship, WWE Women’s Championship, NXT Women’s Championship, and the Women’s Tag Team Championship. She also won the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble and later headlined WrestleMania 40 Night 1 against IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship.

It remains unclear if Bayley will make additional appearances in AAA following this event or if her match at Rey de Reyes was a one night crossover appearance.