Penta And Rey Fenix Confirm Lucha Brothers Reunion For AAA Triplemania

AAA Rey de Reyes 2026 delivered a major moment on Saturday night when Penta and Rey Fenix confirmed that the Lucha Brothers will reunite for a special appearance at Triplemania.

Rey Fenix kicked off the segment by greeting the fans in Puebla and teasing that surprises were in store for the audience. The crowd quickly erupted when he introduced his brother, WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta, who made his way to the ring to a huge reaction.

Fenix initially prepared to leave after the introduction, but Penta stopped him and asked him to stay in the ring. Addressing the crowd, Penta explained that the brothers had originally planned to reunite sooner, but an injury forced Rey Mysterio to step in and take his place instead.

Turning to Fenix, Penta asked if the fans wanted to see the Lucha Brothers back together. The Puebla audience immediately responded with loud chants in support of the reunion.

Penta then made the announcement official.

“If the Mexican fans want it, they can have it,” Penta said. “We were born in AAA and made in Mexico, and it’s time for our people to see us together one more time as the best tag team in the universe.”

The brothers confirmed that they will team up again at Triplemania, AAA’s flagship annual event, often considered the Mexican equivalent of WrestleMania. No opponents were revealed during the announcement.

The reunion marks the first time the duo will compete together since Penta signed with WWE in late 2024. While Fenix has appeared across WWE programming through AAA, the two have not been paired as an on screen tag team during that time.

Before that, the Lucha Brothers were best known for their run in AEW, where they captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship and established themselves as one of the most exciting tag teams in modern wrestling. Their reputation originally began in AAA before expanding internationally through AEW and the independent wrestling scene.

Penta also took a moment during the segment to dedicate his recently won WWE Intercontinental Championship to fans in Mexico.

“The title isn’t just mine. It’s for all of you who get up every day to work hard in life for your dreams,” Penta said. “It’s for representation for all the beautiful people who fight every day.”

He went on to say that the championship will not only be defended on Raw but also in Mexico, adding that he welcomes any challenger who wants to step forward.

Penta captured the Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio on the March 2 episode of Raw.

Corey Graves, JBL, and Rey Mysterio provided commentary throughout the event, and the broadcast opened with the announce team sending well wishes to Konnan.