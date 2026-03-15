AAA Rey De Reyes 2026 Results From Puebla, Mexico (March 14)

AAA held its 2026 Rey de Reyes event on Saturday night from the Auditorio GNP Seguros in Puebla, Mexico. The show marked a historic milestone as the first edition of Rey de Reyes to take place under WWE’s ownership of AAA, and the 29th installment of the annual event which dates back to 1997. Fans outside Latin America were able to watch the broadcast live on the WWE YouTube channel and Facebook, while viewers in Latin America saw the show air on FOX.

Corey Graves, JBL, and Rey Mysterio called the action on commentary. Early in the broadcast, the announce team also sent their well wishes to Konnan.

The night began with a major announcement from Rey Fenix, who welcomed the crowd in Puebla before introducing his brother, WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta. The two revealed that the Lucha Brothers will reunite at Triplemania. Penta explained that the reunion had originally been planned earlier, but his injury led to Rey Mysterio taking his place at the time. Asking the crowd if they wanted to see the Lucha Brothers together again, the Puebla audience erupted in support.

Penta told the crowd that if the fans wanted it, they would make it happen. “We were born in AAA and made in Mexico, and it’s time for our people to see us together one more time as the best tag team in the universe.” Penta also dedicated his Intercontinental Championship to the fans in attendance, saying the title represents everyone working toward their dreams. He added that he intends to defend the championship not only on Raw but also in Mexico, inviting anyone backstage to step forward if they want a shot.

AAA Reina de Reinas Championship – Open Challenge

Flammer defeated Bayley to retain the title

Bayley answered Flammer’s open challenge and received a massive reaction from the crowd in Puebla. Commentary pointed out that Flammer was just one day away from breaking the record for the longest Reina de Reinas Championship reign.

Bayley took control early in the match, knocking the champion to the floor before landing a dropkick on the outside. Back in the ring she continued the pressure and scored a near fall. Flammer responded with a tope to the outside and followed up with a running elbow before sending Bayley into the ring post.

Bayley fired back with a string of strikes, a back suplex, and a neckbreaker on the apron for another near fall. She then connected with the Bayley to Belly but only managed a two count. Flammer countered with a Codebreaker, yet Bayley kept kicking out as the crowd loudly supported her.

The two climbed to the top rope where Bayley knocked Flammer down and landed a diving elbow. The finish came moments later when members of Las Toxicitas ran to ringside and caused a distraction. In the chaos, Flammer drove Bayley into an exposed turnbuckle before hitting a double knee strike to the face to secure the pin and retain the championship.

Rey de Reyes Tournament Final – Fatal Four Way

El Grande Americano defeated La Parka, The Original El Grande Americano, and Santos Escobar to win the 2026 Rey de Reyes tournament

With the victory, El Grande Americano earned the right to challenge for the AAA Mega Championship and will receive the ceremonial sword from Penta.

The match erupted into chaos immediately with all four competitors battling at once. La Parka launched himself over the ropes with a springboard moonsault onto the field of competitors outside the ring. Later he nearly won after connecting with a Blue Thunder Bomb on Original.

Original responded by delivering a German suplex to both Parka and Escobar simultaneously. Escobar answered with a standing superplex on Parka and later nailed Original with a superkick for a near fall as the crowd chanted “This is lucha.”

Both Americano competitors attempted to gain an advantage by loading foreign objects into their masks and headbutting one another, knocking both men down. The fight soon spilled into the crowd where Original and Americano brawled toward the arena exit. During the chaos, Rayo and Bravo Americano attacked Original and handcuffed him to a guardrail, effectively removing him from the match.

Back inside the ring, Escobar drove La Parka onto a chair with a TKO but could not secure the win. Americano eventually returned to ringside and rejoined the action. After missing a diving headbutt into the turnbuckles, Escobar attempted to grab a chair, but a mysterious person wearing Escobar’s old mask suddenly appeared and struck him with the weapon. Americano capitalized on the moment, drilling Escobar and scoring the decisive pinfall.

AAA Mega Championship – No Disqualification Match

Dominik Mysterio defeated El Hijo del Vikingo to retain the title

Due to the stipulation of the match, El Hijo del Vikingo can no longer challenge for the AAA Mega Championship as long as Dominik Mysterio remains champion.

Vikingo entered alongside Dorian Roldan while Omos was initially nowhere to be seen. Mysterio received a loud ovation from the Puebla crowd. The match began with both men grabbing Singapore canes before quickly turning the bout into a wild brawl.

Mysterio landed a dropkick early, but Vikingo responded with armdrags, a spin kick, and a dropkick to the back of the head. Vikingo escalated the violence by throwing a steel chair into Mysterio’s face, opening a cut on the champion’s forehead. He then knocked Mysterio off the apron and drove him into the steel steps.

At ringside, Vikingo placed Mysterio on a chair and launched himself with a suicide dive that sent him crashing into the champion. Back in the ring he placed a garbage can over Mysterio’s head and repeatedly struck it with a kendo stick before dropkicking the can for a near fall. In a brutal moment, Vikingo smeared Mysterio’s blood across his own mouth.

Mysterio battled back with a sunset flip over the ropes, a series of kendo stick shots, and the Three Amigos suplexes. Vikingo escaped before the third attempt, but Mysterio countered with a Michinoku Driver. Dorian Roldan then ran into the ring to break up the pinfall.

Moments later Omos appeared. Vikingo nearly won with a roll up before Mysterio answered with a clothesline. During a 619 attempt, Omos caught Mysterio and slammed him onto the ring apron. The giant then chokeslammed Mysterio and positioned Vikingo on the top rope.

As Vikingo stood on the turnbuckle, Mini Vikingo suddenly appeared and pulled him down. Omos turned his attention to Mini Vikingo, but Mysterio struck Omos with a chair. Mini Vikingo grabbed another chair and the two worked together to take down the giant.

With Omos neutralized, Mysterio blasted Vikingo with a chair, set him up for the 619, and followed it with a frog splash to score the pinfall and retain the AAA Mega Championship.

Following the match, AAA announced that the next episode will feature the AAA World Tag Team Championship match with champions Pagano and Psycho Clown defending against The War Raiders, along with a mixed six person tag team match and the ceremonial sword presentation to Rey de Reyes tournament winner El Grande Americano.

AAA also confirmed that Rey de Reyes will continue as a three week event. The remaining matches from the card, including the AAA World Tag Team Championship bout and the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship four way between Laredo Kid, Dragon Lee, TJP, and Jack Cartwheel, will air on March 21 and March 28.