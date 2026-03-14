Jim Cornette Explodes Over OVW Referee Seizure Incident, Warns Promotion Could Face Lawsuit

Jim Cornette did not hold back when addressing the alarming OVW incident that resulted in referee Dallas Edwards being hospitalized, delivering a blistering reaction and suggesting the situation could ultimately end up in court.

The longtime wrestling manager and personality spoke about the controversy on his YouTube channel on March 14, 2026, after watching footage from the March 12 OVW Rise main event in Louisville, Kentucky. The moment in question showed Edwards being struck during a diving move before appearing to suffer a seizure in the ring. Cornette said the footage was among the most disturbing injury situations he has ever witnessed in wrestling.

“A referee went into a fing seizure , as bad as I have ever seen a person have a fing seizure, including all those boxing knockout videos.”

Cornette said what shocked him the most was that the match appeared to continue while Edwards remained motionless in the ring. In his view, it should have been immediately clear that what was happening was not part of the match.

“And the fing guys in the ring just kept having the match around him until people started realizing, ‘Oh s, that guy’s having a f****ing seizure.’ He’s laying there motionless. Then he starts turning over sideways and his leg stiffens up. This is the most ridiculous thing I have ever seen.”

He also warned that the promotion could face serious legal consequences depending on the referee’s condition. Cornette noted that the full extent of Edwards’ injuries remains unclear beyond the footage circulating online.

“The bosses over at OVW better have deep pockets because if this ain’t a lawsuit, I’ve never seen one , either from this kid or from his family. We don’t know yet. All we’ve seen is the video that’s been put out.”

Cornette went on to describe the move that led to the injury as one of the worst wipeouts he has seen inside a wrestling ring. He said the impact looked extremely dangerous and added that Edwards’ head appeared to slam violently against the mat.

“When this big , whoever the f** guy was , dove off the top rope… this six-foot-whatever, 200-whatever-pound guy just blistered this little referee in the middle of the ring. This was as bad of a wipeout as I have ever seen. His head hit so violently on the back of the mat that it knocked him completely f****ing unconscious.”

Cornette also criticized the decision to keep the match going while Edwards remained down. He questioned OVW’s reputation as a developmental environment and whether the promotion is properly equipped to manage serious situations like this.

“The guy who landed on him crouches over him and you can tell he’s like, ‘Oh s***, sorry.’ … Then the other guy comes and picks him up , ‘Okay, here we go.’ And they leave him. We’re not talking about this happening at some random independent show… we’re talking about OVW.”

He argued that the incident reflects a wider issue across smaller wrestling promotions attempting to replicate the style of larger companies while still allowing significant in ring risks.

“It’s become a fantasy camp environment , not only in OVW but in all of these places. They all want to mimic and copy the big promotions… but they’re still trying to do all the dangerous stuff that even the professionals get hurt doing.”

Cornette even compared the situation to a controversial moment from years ago involving The Dark Order dragging an unconscious wrestler during a match in AEW. He ended his rant with one of his most pointed comments about the incident.

“For people who remember that… this is like 12 times worse. Nobody would be talking about this television show they just produced except for the fact that they may have killed somebody on it.”

His remarks come shortly after OVW executive Al Snow issued a statement acknowledging that a communication breakdown contributed to the delay in stopping the match. Snow said the company is now reviewing its procedures and plans to introduce improved safety measures, including enhanced communication systems and additional referee training.