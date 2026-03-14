WWE Hall Of Famer Says Randy Orton’s Heel Turn Was Long Overdue For WWE

Mark Henry believes Randy Orton’s shocking attack on Cody Rhodes during their SmackDown contract signing marked the return of the dangerous Viper persona that once made Orton one of WWE’s most feared figures.

Speaking on Busted Open After Dark, Henry praised the segment and said it was the type of storytelling the current WWE product has been missing.

“When was the last time you saw a contract signing that was as compelling as the one we just got?” Henry said. “It made sense.”

Henry analyzed the moment step by step, pointing out the subtle signs that Orton was conflicted before striking.

“Randy could not look at Cody. He turned his back. I knew right then that there was some kind of conflicted feeling in Randy,” Henry said. “Randy got ready to say something. His voice was broken, because he knew in his mind what was going on and what was about to play out. Cody still didn’t get it. Cody was blinded by ‘that’s my boy.’”

The WWE Hall of Famer also highlighted the visual that followed the attack, where Orton sat in the ring with the championship across his lap while staring into the camera.

“He looks straight up at the camera as if he’s looking at the fans and not saying nothing. He’s saying an awful lot with his eyes, with one head nod. He’s like, ‘You get it. This is how bad I want to be champion. I will sacrifice my boy in order to be champion again,’” Henry said. “Heavy duty s**t. Masterful.”

Henry believes the heel turn is exactly what WWE needed at this stage, arguing that the industry has recently leaned too heavily into respectful rivalries.

“I’m tired of all of the tree hugging, the kissing on the cheek, the bowing to your competitor,” he said. “I competed in two Olympic Games, multiple National Championships, World Championships. I never bowed to no man.”

He compared the moment to his own career, noting that some of his most successful runs came when he embraced being a villain.

“As much as I love being Mr. USA, as much as I love being Sexual Chocolate, as much as I love being the World’s Strongest Man – you know where I made the most money? In the Nation of Domination, kicking people’s ass. In the Hall of Pain,” Henry said. “The people wanted to see me run people through cages, throw heavy items on people. That’s what I want from Randy.”

Henry also suggested that wrestling veterans will especially appreciate Orton’s return to a ruthless persona.

“Bob Orton, the older guys, Jesse Ventura – I bet you he is laughing his ass off right now, because they respect the gangster,” Henry said. “They respect the guy that knows he could be good, but he chooses to be bad because it pays well, and chicks dig scars.”

He finished by warning fans not to trust the new version of Orton.

“Don’t trust him. Don’t turn your back on him. Don’t hug him. Don’t reach to shake his hand. Don’t ask for acknowledgement. Fear him and treat him like he’s gonna punch you at any moment,” Henry said.

During the chaos following the contract signing, Orton also pushed Jelly Roll and shoved SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis aside, adding to the sense that the Viper has become completely unpredictable again.

The moment also brought Orton’s long history with the Rhodes family back into focus. As Andre noted on the show, the Legend Killer famously punted Dusty Rhodes in the head in 2007. Now, nearly two decades later, Orton is once again targeting the Rhodes family as he prepares to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42.

The championship clash is scheduled to headline WrestleMania 42, which takes place April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.