WWE Confirms New Match For Upcoming Episode Of Raw

WWE has confirmed another match for the upcoming episode of Raw on Monday night.

Maxxine Dupri will go one on one with Nattie in a singles bout that was officially announced by WWE through its social media channels on Saturday.

This marks the third singles encounter between the two competitors since early February. Their rivalry began on the February 9 edition of Raw, where their first match ended in a double countout. The situation escalated two weeks later when the pair met again, with Nattie earning the victory by referee’s decision after Dupri was knocked unconscious when she was thrown into the ring post just 1 minute and 38 seconds into the contest.

With their previous encounters ending under controversial circumstances, Monday’s match presents another opportunity for both competitors to settle the score.

The March 16, 2026 edition of WWE Raw will be held at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Currently announced for the show:

• Roman Reigns will appear

• Brock Lesnar will appear

• Women’s Intercontinental Championship: AJ Lee vs Bayley

• Maxxine Dupri vs Nattie