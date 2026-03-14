Former WWE International Touring Manager Davey Coates Passes Away

WWE production veteran Davey Coates has sadly passed away, prompting an outpouring of tributes from across the wrestling industry.

Coates was a longtime member of WWE’s production team and served as the company’s international touring manager. In that role he helped coordinate WWE’s global tours and played a key part in ensuring events around the world ran smoothly. According to Triple H, he was also instrumental in helping keep NXT UK operating during the challenges presented by the COVID 19 pandemic.

Following the news of his passing, many within WWE and the wider wrestling community took to social media to honor his contributions and share memories.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H paid tribute to Coates and reflected on the important role he played behind the scenes.

“Learned of the sad news of Davey Coates passing. Davey was @WWE’s international touring manager and was largely responsible for making all international shows, large and small happen. He ensured our wrestling rings got to the most remote corners of the world, our backstage ran smoothly and always took great care and personal pride in assisting our NXT UK talent at the ‘UK Performance Centre.’”

Triple H also shared a personal memory connected to Coates.

“Davey sent me this photo some years ago, another memory from an international tour 30 years ago… The thoughts of our crew, our talent and the entire WWE family are with his family today. See ya down the road, Davey. Catch you at the next gig.”

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce also reflected on Coates’ impact and the legacy he leaves behind.

“Godspeed, Davey Coates. Another absolute legend behind the scenes who tirelessly worked for decades to bring @wwe to the globe. I can’t say enough about his passion and dedication. I’m honored to have worked with him and shared countless laughs along the way. My heart goes out to his friends, family, and all touched by this loss. Rest well, sir.”

Former NXT UK Tag Team Champion Brooks Jenson remembered Coates fondly from his time working in the brand.

“RIP Davey Coates

Always appreciated you taking care of Briggs, Fallon, and myself back in NXT UK and thank you for not only your contribution to the WWE but to also being one of kindest human beings in this world”

British wrestling standout Dave Mastiff also paid tribute.

“RIP Davey Coates, a true diamond of a human being. Thank you for your dedication and hard work. More importantly thanks for the trust, the friendship and the stories.”

Former WWE UK ring announcer Kirsty Bosley shared a personal story highlighting Coates’ kindness behind the scenes.

“On my first week at WWE, when the fans had left, despite having one of the most labour intensive and mentally complex workloads in the whole business, Davey Coates made sure to hunt me down to hand me a special non-alcoholic cocktail he’d whipped up to celebrate wrapping.”

William Regal, who spent many years touring with Coates during WWE’s international events, shared an emotional message reflecting on their friendship.

“I’m beyond deeply saddened to hear my close friend and colleague Davey Coates has passed. We’ve been on tour with WWE for 20+ years in over 20 countries. We shared the same interests in British sub cultures and music. We laughed harder than anyone has the right to. We’ve shared our closest moments that we couldn’t tell anyone else. We both knew that we had charmed lives because of our work that we would never of had without it and both could have ended up going down a wrong path in our teens and later life. My deepest condolences to Henry and Davey’s friends and family. I’ll miss you forever.x”

Coates’ work behind the scenes helped make WWE’s international events possible for decades, and his impact was clearly felt by the many colleagues and performers who worked alongside him.