WWE Files New Danhausen Trademarks Hinting At Character Expansion

WWE has taken steps to further develop the Danhausen character by filing several new trademarks tied to the performer and his unique persona.

The company recently submitted filings for four new names connected to the character: Girlhausen, Kidhausen, Kid-hausen, and Ghoulhausen. These trademarks fall under two major categories. The first focuses on entertainment services, covering professional wrestling exhibitions and performances presented live as well as through television, radio, internet streaming, and other broadcast platforms. The filing also includes wrestling-related news content, fan club services, online newsletters, and blogs centered on sports entertainment.

The second category centers on merchandise. The trademarks allow WWE to potentially produce a wide range of branded products including clothing, outerwear, footwear, headwear, bandanas, wristbands, Halloween and masquerade costumes, and even replica championship belts.

Danhausen, whose real name is Daniel Hollands, originally built his reputation across the independent wrestling circuit where his unusual character quickly caught attention. With distinctive face paint, a jar of teeth, and a persona built around placing curses on opponents while chasing fame and fortune, Danhausen became a cult favorite among fans long before reaching national television.

He eventually signed with AEW in October 2019 and became one of the promotion’s most recognizable personalities. Despite limited in-ring appearances on television, he consistently ranked among AEW’s top merchandise sellers thanks to his strong following. His final AEW match took place at All In London in August 2024 before his departure from the company.

Danhausen later arrived in WWE during the Elimination Chamber event on February 28 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. His debut came after weeks of mystery involving a crate that had appeared on both Raw and SmackDown broadcasts. During the premium live event, the crate finally opened to reveal Danhausen, who made his entrance alongside dancers wearing his signature face paint before a theatrical pyro flourish.

The crowd reaction at the time was mixed, with many fans unfamiliar with the character responding with confused boos. However, a report from Fightful Select indicated that people backstage were pleased with how Danhausen handled the moment, noting that he remained composed and embraced the situation professionally.

Since arriving in WWE, Danhausen has been featured primarily in backstage segments across both Raw and SmackDown. His on-screen antics have included placing curses on Dominick Mysterio, who later lost the Intercontinental Championship, and on El Grande Americano, who was unable to compete in a scheduled match later that night.