Jelly Roll Reportedly Being Considered For WWE WrestleMania 42 Match

Jelly Roll made headlines on Friday night after a memorable appearance on WWE SmackDown that could ultimately lead to a role at WrestleMania 42.

During the latest episode of SmackDown from Phoenix, Arizona, the country music star appeared as a guest on Miz TV alongside The Miz and Kit Wilson. What started as a typical talk segment quickly escalated when tensions boiled over, culminating with Jelly Roll delivering a knockout punch that dropped The Miz in the ring.

The moment created an immediate reaction from the crowd and appeared to set the stage for what could be Jelly Roll’s first in-ring involvement with WWE. Following the punch, Kit Wilson confronted the singer and challenged him for next week’s episode of SmackDown, teasing that Jelly Roll may soon step between the ropes.

The appearance also came just one day after reports surfaced suggesting WWE could be exploring a bigger role for Jelly Roll at WrestleMania 42. According to discussions within WWE, the musician has been considered for a tag team match at the event.

The proposed pairing would see Jelly Roll team with Royce Keys. The idea behind the partnership reportedly centers around the real life journeys both men have experienced overcoming adversity.

Jelly Roll has been open about his past, which includes struggles with addiction and time spent incarcerated before finding success in music. In recent years he has become one of the most recognizable names in modern country music. Keys has similarly shared stories about the challenges he has faced throughout his life and career, making the potential pairing one built around resilience and redemption.

Celebrity involvement has long been part of WrestleMania’s history, with stars from music, sports, and entertainment stepping into WWE storylines over the decades. If plans move forward, Jelly Roll and Keys would become the latest additions to that tradition.

Keys has not appeared on WWE television since competing in the Royal Rumble earlier this year, though he has continued working matches behind the scenes at recent events.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place across two nights on April 18 and April 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Several major championship matches have already been announced for the event.

• Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton

• World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk vs Roman Reigns

• WWE Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill vs Rhea Ripley

• Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer vs Liv Morgan