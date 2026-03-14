AEW Revolution 2026 Set To Sell Out With $1 Million Gate In Los Angeles

AEW Revolution is officially set to pack the house in Los Angeles this weekend. AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Sunday’s AEW Revolution will sell out the Crypto.com Arena with a live gate surpassing $1 million.

Khan shared the milestone on X, celebrating the momentum heading into one of AEW’s biggest events of the year.

“Thank you all who watch AEW! It’s one of my favorite weekends. Revolution is this Sunday! Revolution will be sold out with a live gate over $1 million this Sunday!” he wrote.

This marks the second year in a row that AEW has hosted Revolution inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show serves as the company’s first pay-per-view of 2026 and is considered one of AEW’s “Big Five” annual events alongside Double or Nothing, All In, All Out, and Full Gear.

Crossing the $1 million mark is a notable benchmark for a non-WWE wrestling show in 2026. AEW has continued to deliver strong gates for its flagship pay-per-view events, and the sell-out indicates strong demand despite a busy wrestling weekend that also includes AAA Rey de Reyes taking place the night before.

Fans tuning in for the show will have multiple viewing options. The Zero Hour pre-show begins at 7 PM ET and will stream free on AEW’s YouTube channel and social platforms, while the main card kicks off at 8 PM ET on pay-per-view. In the United States, the event will be available on HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and PPV.com, as well as traditional cable and satellite providers including Sling, Fubo, DirecTV, and Dish Network.

International viewers can also order the event through PPV.com, TrillerTV, Amazon Prime Video, and the new MyAEW platform at myaew.com, which launched this week with tiered subscription options. Revolution will mark the first AEW pay-per-view to stream internationally on MyAEW.

The event is headlined by an AEW World Championship Last Chance Texas Death Match, with MJF defending the title against Adam Page. The stipulation raises the stakes significantly, as Page will never be able to challenge for the championship again if he comes up short.

Other marquee matches include Jon Moxley defending the Continental Championship against Konosuke Takeshita with no time limit, while the AEW World Tag Team Championships will see FTR defend against The Young Bucks.

On the women’s side, Thekla puts the AEW Women’s World Championship on the line against Kris Statlander in a two-out-of-three falls match. Meanwhile, Toni Storm faces Marina Shafir in a bout where everyone is banned from ringside.

The stacked lineup also features bouts involving Swerve Strickland, Brody King, Andrade El Idolo, Bandido, and a trios match featuring Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, and Roderick Strong.

With a sold-out arena and one of the most stacked cards of the year, Revolution is shaping up to be a major moment for AEW as the company kicks off its 2026 pay-per-view calendar.