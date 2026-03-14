Randy Orton Brutally Attacks Cody Rhodes After Signing WWE WrestleMania 42 Contract

Randy Orton signed his contract for WrestleMania 42 during Friday night’s SmackDown in Phoenix, but the moment quickly turned shocking as Orton viciously assaulted Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in a brutal heel turn that left Rhodes bloodied and barely moving beside the ring steps.

The show closed with a chilling scene as Orton sat calmly in the ring on a steel chair with the WWE Championship resting across his lap, staring out over the chaos he had created moments earlier.

The contract signing segment began with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis introducing Orton to the ring before bringing out Rhodes. At first, the atmosphere carried a tone of respect between the longtime rivals.

Rhodes reflected on their shared history, tracing it back to his WWE debut in 2007 when his first match came against Orton. He talked about watching Orton achieve milestones such as winning the Royal Rumble and headlining WrestleMania, moments that inspired Rhodes to pursue the same path.

Rhodes also spoke about leaving WWE years ago and recalled Orton telling him he believed Rhodes would one day become a World Champion. When Rhodes returned to the company, he explained that while much of his usual support system was gone, Orton had remained someone he could rely on.

“I have always been proud to be Randy’s boy,” Rhodes said before signing the contract and passing it across the table.

Orton stood and studied the contract before pointing toward the WrestleMania sign hanging above the ring.

“I need that,” Orton said, referring to the championship opportunity. He added that the path to WrestleMania was supposed to be simpler for him. “It was supposed to be Drew.”

Rhodes responded by laying out exactly what he expected when they meet at WrestleMania. He told Orton he wanted to face the ruthless competitor known as the Legend Killer. He referenced JBL once saying Orton was the type of performer you build an entire wrestling company around, and Rhodes said he expected the man who carries what he described as the three most dangerous letters in WWE.

“That is when the bell rings,” Rhodes said. “When the last bell rings, I will always love Randy.”

Orton then signed the contract. The two men shook hands and embraced, seemingly ending the tense but respectful exchange.

Moments later, everything changed.

Orton suddenly drove Rhodes into the contract signing table before delivering a low blow. He ripped Rhodes’ suspenders away and tore his shirt before throwing him down to the floor at ringside.

The attack continued as Orton hurled Rhodes into the announce table and then struck him with the steel ring steps. Aldis attempted to intervene and demanded to know what was happening, but Orton shoved him aside.

Orton smeared Rhodes’ blood across his head before hammering him with forearms. He drove Rhodes into the ring steps again and then laid him across the announce desk, positioning Rhodes’ head tightly against the side of the steel steps.

Officials rushed out to stop the assault. Among those appearing at ringside was Jelly Roll, who had earlier been featured during the show. Orton shoved him to the floor during the chaos, seemingly unaware of who he had pushed.

Orton briefly left the ringside area, but the situation escalated further when he returned carrying a steel chair. With Rhodes still positioned dangerously against the ring steps, Orton swung the chair directly into the steel.

After the devastating attack, Orton calmly returned to the ring. He picked up the Undisputed WWE Championship, sat down in the chair, and placed the title across his lap while officials checked on Rhodes at ringside.

SmackDown ended with that striking image of Orton seated in the ring holding the championship he plans to claim at WrestleMania. The segment delivered one of the most intense angles seen on WWE television in quite some time, including rare bloodshed that added another layer of intensity to the rivalry.

Earlier in the week, Rhodes appeared on the Chris Van Vliet podcast and described Orton as “the devil on my shoulder,” contrasting him with John Cena, whom he called the angel. Rhodes also noted that facing Orton at WrestleMania feels like something entirely new despite their long history together.

Orton has rarely worked as a villain in recent years. His previous heel run came during his rivalry with Rhodes in 2024 heading into SummerSlam. Before that, his last major heel turn occurred during the 2020 feud with Edge.

WrestleMania 42 is set for April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Rhodes vs. Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship is already confirmed as one of the event’s main attractions.