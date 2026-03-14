Jelly Roll Accidentally Knocks Out The Miz On SmackDown

Jelly Roll delivered a knockout punch to The Miz during Friday night’s SmackDown in Phoenix following a chaotic segment that began with Danhausen placing a supposed curse on the former WWE Champion.

The moment started backstage when Danhausen approached The Miz and handed him a shirt ahead of his MizTV segment. Danhausen then suggested replacing MizTV with a new talk show hosted by himself. After Miz repeatedly questioned the idea with sarcastic disbelief, Danhausen told him he had placed a curse on him before walking away.

When SmackDown returned from the commercial break, Miz was already in the ring attempting to start MizTV. However, his microphone refused to work, seemingly proving Danhausen’s curse might actually be real.

Once the audio issues were sorted, Miz introduced his guest, Jelly Roll. The musician explained he was in Phoenix because he did not want to miss his two friends who were set to main event WrestleMania signing their contract in one of his favorite cities.

Miz then told Jelly Roll that he saw potential in him and believed the singer needed a mentor in the wrestling world. Miz confidently declared that he should be that mentor and all Jelly Roll needed to do was say yes.

Jelly Roll immediately rejected the idea.

The response clearly stunned Miz. Jelly Roll explained that Miz has a reputation for turning on people and stabbing partners in the back, which is why he had no interest in the offer.

Miz attempted to change tactics by praising Jelly Roll’s personal transformation. He called him a “good old redemption story,” but quickly turned the conversation into something more personal.

“Everyone celebrates the story, but no one talks about the person behind that story,” Miz said. “Two years ago at SummerSlam, you fell on your obese butt and couldn’t get up. I reached out my hand and picked you up. You knew you had to change your life.”

Jelly Roll fired back immediately.

“You think you are responsible for me losing 250 pounds? I’m the one who changed my own life, and you should be disgusted with yourself for thinking that, Mike,” he said.

Miz responded with another jab by saying, “I liked you when you were fat.”

The exchange became more heated as Jelly Roll warned Miz he would whip his ass. Miz insisted he was a respected locker room leader, while Jelly Roll simply called him an ass.

At that point, Kit Wilson of A-Town Down Under interrupted the segment and told Miz he was wasting his time. Wilson said the real issue was not Miz offering mentorship. The real problem, according to Wilson, was Jelly Roll himself.

Jelly Roll joked that the situation was getting weird and even mocked Wilson by doing his signature pose and gyration, drawing a loud reaction from the Phoenix crowd.

Wilson did not appreciate the joke. He began criticizing Jelly Roll’s past, bringing up his tattoos and criminal history. Wilson accused him of building a brand on bad behavior before trying to lecture others.

Wilson then took things further with a harsh rant directed at Jelly Roll’s weight loss journey.

“You lose 300 pounds and you expect these people to cheer you like a hero. You are running away from who you are and you are fatphobic,” Wilson said. “You inspire people? You sicken me. You promote an unhealthy beauty standard. Jelly Roll is toxic.”

The confrontation escalated when Jelly Roll stepped toward Wilson. Wilson shoved him, and Miz tried to separate the two men by holding Wilson back.

Jelly Roll swung a punch meant for Wilson. However, Wilson moved out of the way at the last second. The punch instead landed square on The Miz, dropping him instantly to the mat.

Wilson quickly exited the ring while Jelly Roll stood over Miz, who was laid out from the accidental knockout.

Jelly Roll has been appearing more frequently in WWE since teaming with Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2025. The singer has openly stated he would like to compete in another WWE match, and discussions have reportedly been taking place regarding a possible appearance at WrestleMania 42.

Later in the show, Kit Wilson told Miz that if Jelly Roll wanted a fight, he would speak with Nick Aldis about making it happen. Danhausen then returned and told Miz there was only one way to break the curse placed on him earlier in the night.

Miz brushed it off, insisting there was no curse.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.