Nikki And Brie Bella Return To SmackDown And Target WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

The Bella Twins made a surprise return on Friday night’s episode of SmackDown in Phoenix, immediately setting their sights on championship gold ahead of WrestleMania 42.

Nikki and Brie Bella interrupted the ongoing WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss and reigning champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend, making it clear they intend to challenge for the titles.

Brie addressed the crowd first and expressed excitement about returning to SmackDown in their hometown.

“It feels good to be back on SmackDown in our hometown,” Brie said.

Nikki then turned her attention to the competitors in the ring, making it clear their appearance was not about offering encouragement.

“As much as we would love to wish you luck tonight, that is not why we are here,” Nikki said.

Brie continued the message and made their intentions unmistakable.

“No matter who wins tonight, we came for gold and we are next in line for the tag titles.”

Nikki added that the twins would remain at ringside to watch the action and get a closer look at the teams they hope to face.

The championship match soon spiraled into chaos during the closing moments. While fighting on the outside of the ring, Nia Jax nearly crashed into the Bellas as she brawled with Charlotte Flair. In the confusion, Flair delivered a thrust kick that accidentally struck Nikki Bella. Jax quickly responded by clotheslining Flair and knocking Brie down as well.

Back inside the ring, Flair managed to connect with Natural Selection on Jax while Alexa Bliss climbed to the top rope preparing to hit Twisted Bliss. However, the match ended abruptly when Brie Bella attacked Jax, resulting in a disqualification and allowing the champions to retain their titles.

After the bell, the confrontation continued. Brie landed a punch on Jax before Lash Legend stormed in and leveled Brie with a clothesline. Jax then delivered punches and a headbutt to Nikki, and Lash followed up with a forearm that left both Bella Twins laid out in the ring as the segment came to a close.

The chaotic ending strongly hinted that WWE could be building toward a multi team Women’s Tag Team Championship match.

Nikki and Brie Bella are each two time WWE Divas Champions and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020. Nikki famously held the Divas Championship for 301 days, which stood as the longest reign in the title’s history at the time. While the twins have not competed regularly as a tag team in recent years, they have made occasional appearances, including participating in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble.

Their return arrives as WWE continues strengthening its women’s tag team division. Jax and Legend recently captured the Women’s Tag Team Championships, with teams such as Flair and Bliss now pursuing the gold.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.