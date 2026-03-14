WWE Superstar Shockingly Quits On SmackDown

Drew McIntyre stunned the WWE Universe on Friday night during SmackDown in Phoenix when he declared “I quit” before storming out through the crowd following a fiery confrontation with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and Jacob Fatu.

The segment began with McIntyre appearing among the fans, clearly furious as he called out Aldis. Wasting little time, McIntyre lashed out verbally and told Aldis to take his contract “and shove it up his ass.” He insisted that the Undisputed WWE Championship had been stolen from him and accused Aldis of manipulating the situation to benefit Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania.

“You couldn’t help yourself, Nick, to make sure that your golden boy got a title match before WrestleMania,” McIntyre said. “You are going to make this right.”

Aldis soon made his way to the ring and firmly rejected McIntyre’s accusations. The SmackDown General Manager maintained that nothing improper had occurred and reminded McIntyre that defending the championship comes with the territory.

“There is nothing to make right. Part of being champion is defending your title. It was a one on one contest,” Aldis said.

Aldis continued by pointing out that McIntyre had struck a referee with a headbutt during the match in question and still ended up losing. “You are trying to blame someone else, but you need to look at the consequences of your actions.”

McIntyre was not satisfied with the explanation. He fired back by calling Aldis a “corporate stooge” and accused him of protecting what he described as “the corporate champion.” McIntyre insisted that he and Aldis had an agreement and argued that interference ultimately cost him the championship in two separate matches.

Aldis countered by reminding McIntyre that he had done everything possible to prevent Cody Rhodes from receiving a fair title opportunity. According to Aldis, the moment Rhodes finally received that chance, he capitalized and won.

The situation escalated when McIntyre entered the ring and confronted Aldis face to face.

“We know that this is bulls**t,” McIntyre said. “Make it right… or else.”

Before things could go any further, Jacob Fatu made his entrance and headed to the ring. After a tense staredown between the two, Fatu questioned what exactly McIntyre expected to be fixed.

“You wouldn’t be champion if it wasn’t for me,” Fatu told McIntyre. “Let’s state the facts. I fixed the situation last week so Drew is no longer champion. This isn’t about Aldis, it isn’t about Cody, it isn’t about anybody else. If you are pointing fingers and blaming people, let’s keep it 100. I’m the one who screwed Drew’s ass.”

Fatu then challenged McIntyre directly.

“What the hell you gonna do about it?”

McIntyre looked at Fatu, then Aldis, and finally the crowd surrounding the arena before delivering a shocking response.

“You, Nick, Cody, and these people,” McIntyre said. “I’m done with you all. I quit.”

With that, McIntyre exited the ring and walked out through the crowd, leaving the arena as fans watched in disbelief.

The confrontation stems from the March 6 episode of SmackDown, where McIntyre lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in chaotic fashion. During the match, McIntyre accidentally knocked out the referee with a kick before attempting to use a steel chair. Jacob Fatu interfered and stopped the chair shot, which allowed Rhodes to connect with a Cody Cutter followed by Cross Rhodes to secure the victory.

McIntyre’s championship reign lasted 56 days. He originally captured the title from Rhodes on January 9 in a brutal Three Stages of Hell match, a bout where interference from Fatu inadvertently cost Rhodes the championship.

Rhodes is now scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton in the main event of WrestleMania 42, set for April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

McIntyre’s dramatic exit echoes a similar moment from June 2024, when he walked away from WWE programming after CM Punk cost him the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle. At the time, McIntyre also deleted his social media accounts before eventually returning weeks later.

While it has not been officially confirmed, the confrontation on SmackDown strongly hinted that McIntyre could be headed toward a major showdown with Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 42.