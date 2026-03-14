WWE Lifts WrestleMania 42 Las Vegas Blackout Allowing Watch Parties

WWE has lifted the blackout that previously prevented Las Vegas bars, casinos, and sportsbooks from showing WrestleMania 42, allowing venues to once again host watch parties during the April 18 and April 19 event at Allegiant Stadium.

Sources in Las Vegas confirmed the restriction has been removed after weeks of complaints from local establishments. Many venues had earlier been informed by Joe Hand Promotions, WWE’s commercial pay per view distributor, that businesses located within a 50 mile radius of Allegiant Stadium would not be permitted to air the show, even if they purchased the required commercial license.

Confirmation of the reversal surfaced through Stadium Swim’s Instagram account. When asked if they would be showing WrestleMania 42, the venue responded, “Yes we are! It has been lifted.” That means the popular CircaMania watch party will go ahead as planned, with WrestleMania broadcast on the venue’s massive 143 foot screen.

Fightful Select first reported earlier this year that WWE had implemented the blackout policy in early February. The decision was reportedly intended to help drive ticket sales for the two night spectacle.

Around the same time, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WrestleMania 42 had sold roughly 36,000 tickets per night with about two months remaining before the show. That figure was said to be around 18 percent behind the pace set by WrestleMania 41 at a similar point in the sales cycle. One theory circulating among industry sources suggested that some fans were opting to attend local watch parties rather than purchase expensive stadium seats.

Pricing for the event has also been a talking point. Single day tickets begin at around 270 dollars for upper level seating, while two day passes range between 650 and 740 dollars. Premium VIP experiences are significantly higher, with some packages reaching into five figure prices.

Several Las Vegas venues had already started organizing WrestleMania watch parties prior to learning about the blackout. Plans included booking wrestler appearances and promoting themed events throughout the city. When the restriction was announced, many establishments expressed frustration, especially since planning and advertising had already begun.

Fightful Select later reported that WWE initially showed no signs of backing down from the policy despite pushback from venues. Sources indicated multiple businesses were unhappy with the decision due to the amount of preparation already invested.

The restriction was not limited to WrestleMania. Meltzer also noted that a similar policy had been used in Chicago earlier this year during the Elimination Chamber event.

Watch parties have long been a major part of WrestleMania week in host cities. Bars, casinos, and entertainment venues often purchase commercial licensing rights to show the event to fans, frequently bringing in wrestling personalities for appearances or hosting duties.

These gatherings not only offer fans an alternative viewing experience but also create additional income opportunities for talent while contributing to the overall tourism and nightlife buzz surrounding WrestleMania week.

Even during the blackout period, at least two Las Vegas venues, Circa and the Plaza, continued promoting WrestleMania themed events on their websites. However, reservations were unavailable at the time, suggesting discussions with WWE were still ongoing.

Now that the restriction has been lifted, venues across Las Vegas are expected to quickly finalize their plans with just over five weeks remaining before the event.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium. The currently announced main events feature Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton, while CM Punk is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns.